Chandrayaan-2 moonstruck

Nellore: The Chandrayaan-2 mission has started sending back detailed images of the moon. The Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) on Thursday released images of craters and lava tubes among others.

The craters are formed by impact from space bodies like meteorites, among others, lava tubes are potential sites for future habitability. Chandrayaan also sent back pictures of rillers (furrows formed by lava channels or collapsed lava tubes. The pictures were taken by the terrain mapping camera-2 aboard Chandrayaan-2.

The picture sent back by Chandrayaan also include those of dorsa or wrinkle ridges which depicting cooling of and contraction of basaltic lava and lunar domes or cones which denote vents of past volcanoes. The pictures will help Isro estimate the dimensions of the features which will help in determining moon’s surface age.