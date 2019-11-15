Nation Current Affairs 15 Nov 2019 CBI raids Amnesty In ...
Nation, Current Affairs

CBI raids Amnesty International Bengaluru, Delhi offices

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2019, 7:22 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 7:22 pm IST
Yes, raids were carried out. Details are awaited, saida CBI officer.
It said that it stands in full compliance with Indian and international law. Our work in India, as elsewhere, is to uphold and fight for universal human rights. (Photo: File)
 It said that it stands in full compliance with Indian and international law. Our work in India, as elsewhere, is to uphold and fight for universal human rights. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The CBI on Friday conducted raids at the Amnesty International Indias Bengaluru and Delhi offices.

Yes, raids were carried out. Details are awaited, a CBI officer told PTI.

 

An Amnesty International India executive, speaking on condition of anonymity, said about half-a-dozen CBI sleuths arrived at about 8.30 am at the Bengaluru office and carried out searches till 5 pm."

In a statement, the human rights watchdog said "Over the past year, a pattern of harassment has emerged every time Amnesty India stands up and speaks out against human rights violations in India.

It said that it stands in full compliance with Indian and international law. Our work in India, as elsewhere, is to uphold and fight for universal human rights.

These are the same values that are enshrined in the Indian Constitution and flow from a long and rich Indian tradition of pluralism, tolerance, and dissent, it added. About a year ago, the Enforcement Directorate had raided the Amnesty International India office in connection with a foreign exchange contravention case.

The searches were in connection with alleged violation of foreign direct investment norms linked to a previous case of revocation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence of the NGO by the Home Ministry in 2010.

 

...
Tags: amnesty international india, cbi raid, home ministry
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


