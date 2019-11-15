Nation Current Affairs 15 Nov 2019 Brazil’s Presi ...
Brazil’s President Bolsonaro to be chief guest for Republic Day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KRISHNASWAMI
Published Nov 15, 2019, 4:32 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 4:32 am IST
PM welcomed the decision of President to grant visa-free travel to Indian citizens, says MEA.
PM Narendra Modi with South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa (from left), Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro during the Brics summit at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo: AP)
 PM Narendra Modi with South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa (from left), Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro during the Brics summit at the Itamaraty Palace in Brasilia, Brazil. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro will be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in January. The Brazilian President accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s invitation which was extended during their bilateral meeting in Brasilia on Wednesday afternoon. Mr Modi is in Brazil for the Brics summit. After another bilateral meeting between Mr Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin there, it was also officially confirmed that Mr Modi will visit Russia in May next year to participate in the 75th anniversary celebrations marking the victory of Russia (then the Soviet Union) and the Allies over Nazi Germany in 1945 in the Second World War.

In a statement, the external affairs ministry said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Jair Messias Bolsonaro, Presi-dent of the Federative Republic of Brazil, on the sidelines of the 11th Brics summit at Brasilia. Prime Minister Modi invited the President of Brazil to be the chief guest at Republic Day 2020. The Brazilian President has accepted the invitation with pleasure.”

 

“Both leaders agreed that on this occasion the two countries can comprehensively enhance our strategic partnership. PM Modi said that he looked forward to discussing matters relating to trade. He also outlined areas for potential investment from Brazil, including in areas of agricultural equipment, animal husbandry, post-harvest technologies and biofuels. The President of Brazil expressed his readiness and informed PM that a large business delegation will accompany him to India. They also discussed other areas of cooperation, including space and defence sectors. PM welcomed the decision of President to grant visa-free travel to Indian citizens,” the MEA added.

On the bilateral meet between Mr Modi and Russian President Putin, the MEA said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi met H.E. Mr Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, on the sidelines of 11th Brics summit at Brasilia on 13 November... President Putin reiterated the invitation to PM to visit Moscow to participate in the Victory Day celebrations next year, which PM gladly accepted.”

The MEA said: “During the meeting, both leaders reviewed the progress in the bilateral relationship since PM’s visit to Vladivostok. ... The two leaders noted with satisfaction that the $25 billion target of bilateral trade by 2025 has already been achieved. The two leaders decided that the first Bilateral Regional Forum at the level of Russian provinces and Indian states be held next year to dismantle the barriers of trade at the regional level.”

New Delhi added: “The two leaders noted the stability and progress made in imports of oil and natural gas. President Putin highlighted the potential of the Arctic region in natural gas and invited India to invest in the region. The two leaders also reviewed the progess made in the field of Infrastructure, particularly the railways, in context of raising the speed of the Nagpur-Secunderabad sector railway line. The leaders also noted with satisfaction the cooperation in the defence sector and in the field of civil nuclear energy. They welcomed the prospects of cooperation in civil nuclear energy in third countries. The two leaders also noted that both sides shared common position on international issues and agreed to continue close consultations in the future.”

