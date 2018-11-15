search on deccanchronicle.com
We will not stop Tipu celebrations in state: Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy

The government observes many jayanthis and Tipu Jayanthi is one of them, Mr Kumaraswamy said.
Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy
 Karnataka CM H D Kumaraswamy

Bengaluru: While denying there was any proposal to put a stop to the Tipu Jayanthi celebrations in the state following the recent row over them, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday, however, defended his absence at the official celebration at Vidhana Soudha, saying there was no hard and fast rule that he had to attend it.

Speaking to reporters after garlanding the statue of  late Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru here on the occasion of his birth anniversary, Mr Kumaraswamy said  he could not attend the Tipu Jayanthi celebrations at the Vidhana Soudha recently as his doctors had advised him rest. Asked if the government intended to give up the Tipu Jayanthi celebrations in future as rumoured, he said there was no such proposal before it. 

 

“The government observes many jayanthis and Tipu Jayanthi is one of them. There is no rule that says the Chief Minister must attend all these celebrations and he participates according to his convenience. The row over Tipu Jayanthi is more political. People rake up a controversy over everything, which is not right,” Mr Kumaraswamy added.

On the arrest of Kodagu journalist, Santhosh Thammaiah, he said he was not fully familiar with the case as the district administration had taken a decision in the matter.

Reiterating that his government was committed to the farm loan waiver, the Chief Minister contended that not all farmer suicides were related to their debts.  In the case of the Axis bank, the government would ensure that it repaid all farm loans issued by it, he assured.

Denying claims that the government was on a witchhunt against mining baron turned politician,  Gali Janardhan Reddy in the Ambident scam, Mr Kumaraswamy said he never interfered in police work.  

