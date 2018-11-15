search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

South African President likely to be Chief Guest at Republic Day parade

ANI
Published Nov 15, 2018, 11:38 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2018, 11:40 am IST
Earlier PM Modi had extended invitation to US President Donald Trump, but the latter expressed his inability citing 'scheduling conflicts'.
India and South Africa are making efforts to develop bilateral relations in order to boost trade and investment relations. Recently, PM Modi met Ramaphosa on sidelines of BRICS summit. (Photo: Twitter | @PresidencyZA)
 India and South Africa are making efforts to develop bilateral relations in order to boost trade and investment relations. Recently, PM Modi met Ramaphosa on sidelines of BRICS summit. (Photo: Twitter | @PresidencyZA)

New Delhi: South African president Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to be the chief guest at the 2019 Republic Day parade here, sources said. Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended an invitation to US president Donald Trump, but he expressed his inability citing "scheduling conflicts."

Cyril Ramaphosa will be the second leader from South Africa to attend India's Republic Day parade as the chief guest. Former president Nelson Mandela was the chief guest at the 1995 Republic Day parade.

 

South African president Ramaphosa is a follower of Mahatma Gandhi. A few months back, he led as many as 5,000 people at the annual 'Gandhi Walk' event organized at Lenasia, a few kilometers away from Johannesburg in an attempt to promote fitness and community awareness.

India and South Africa are making efforts to develop bilateral relations in order to boost trade and investment relations. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ramaphosa on the sidelines of the BRICS summit held in Johannesburg. During the meet, the two-state heads signed MoUs in the areas of defense, trade, culture, agriculture, and dairy cooperation.

...
Tags: narendra modi, cyril ramaphosa, republic day celebrations, india-south africa ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Book Review: Dr Madhu Vajpayee’s I Owed You One is all about human nature

Written in a lucid manner, though trying at times, I Owed You One is a tale of words given and discarded, of promises made and commitments honoured, of love and triumphs and of holding on and letting go, in the life of a man.
 

DeepVeer wedding: All details you want to know about their Konkani marriage

A few shots from the video show Ranveer and Deepika during the wedding. She is seen with gajra in her hair and he is seen in a traditional white outfit.
 

5 essential life skills to equip your child for the real world

Maximum brain development occurs in the first 5 years of a child’s life. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Dumped via text message! KKR release Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc ahead of IPL 2019

Speaking about his preferred format of the game, the pacer chose Test cricket while saying that one has to "change with different times of the year." (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists reveal how our gut bacteria may be affecting our brains

Earlier research has also branded the gut as our second brain because of the impact it has on our mood (Photo: AFP)
 

5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day

Here are 5 books you should gift your kids this Children’s Day
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

#MeToo: Gursimran Khamba dropped from Amazon show after sexual misconduct claims

Comic Gursimran Khamba was the showrunner and creator of Gormint, a political satire that AIB was producing for Amazon Prime Video along with talent and event management firm Only Much Louder (OML). (Photo: Facbook Screengrab | Gursimran Khamba)

Kolkata woman jumps off terrace with daughter, granddaughter, dies

An elderly woman was killed while her daughter was seriously injured after they allegedly jumped from terrace of house along with baby in Kolkata's Battala area on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

Signature Bridge scuffle: Arvind Kejriwal named as accused in Manoj Tiwari's FIR

Tiwari had claimed that the entire incident took place in front of Kejriwal and alleged that he was stopped by the police and AAP supporters from attending the event. (Photo: ANI)

16-yr-old dead, 8 injured as SUV rams multiple vehicles in Delhi

The Fortuner hit a cycle, a scooter, a motorcycle, a rickshaw and then a mini-bus before it came to a halt, police added. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Cyclone Gaja to hit Tamil Nadu today; Navy on alert, school, colleges shut

Fishermen have been asked not to venture into the sea and a comprehensive list of do's and don'ts has also been circulated to the people on cyclone Gaja. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham