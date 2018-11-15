search on deccanchronicle.com
Here's how Smriti Irani describes 'long' wait for DeepVeer wedding pics

Published Nov 15, 2018, 9:11 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2018, 9:21 am IST
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married at Villa del Balbianello in Italy's scenic Lake Como on Wednesday.
Guests attend the wedding of Indian Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy, on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)
 Guests attend the wedding of Indian Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy, on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: After months of will they, won't they, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in South Indian style at Villa del Balbianello in Italy's scenic Lake Como on Wednesday morning.  

The couple who were in a relationship for over six years have taken the no-photo policy a bit too seriously at their destination wedding. No photos of the newly-weds have been shared on social media yet. The couple kept things fiercely private leaving the celebrity media breathlessly waiting for scraps of information.

 

Fans of Deepika and Ranveer on Twitter were equally excited and have set tags such as 'DeepikaWedsRanveer' and 'DeepVeerKiShaadi' and 'DeepVeerWedding' which were trending. At the same time, Union Minister Smriti Irani has aptly described how the wait for the first pictures of the couple seem a never-ending one.

Smriti Irani posted a photo of a skeleton to say this: "When you have waited for Deep-Veer wedding pics for too longgggg."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#when you have waited for #deepveer #wedding #pics for too longgggg 🤦‍♀️

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

 

According to reports, Deepika and Ranveer want to release the first pictures of their wedding on their own social media accounts. Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone, complying with the no-photo police, updated her Instagram bio as "ladkiwale."

A video shared by news agency ANI, who shared the news of Deepika and Ranveer's 'married' status, also tweeted a video of the wedding guests escorting the newly-weds to the boat. Deepika and Ranveer appeared to be hiding their faces behind huge umbrellas.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#when you have waited for #deepveer #wedding #pics for too longgggg 🤦‍♀️

A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on

 

The paparazzi was stationed at a safe distance, managing only grainy images and videos of the ceremony. Though there was no official confirmation from the couple, hazy pictures and distant videos showed people lined up in a terrace done up with white flowers.

There was also a glimpse of the couple dressed in shades of white with reports suggesting that day one was about Konkani wedding rituals while day two would be a Sindhi ceremony. While Deepika is a Konkani, Ranveer belongs to a Mumbai-based Sindhi family. But that was it. There were barely any other details.

 

Guests attend the wedding of Indian Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)Guests attend the wedding of Indian Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

 

The couple declared the dates on social media in October after months of speculation but the ceremony itself was cloaked in secrecy.

The day also marks the fifth anniversary of the release of their first film together -- 'Ram Leela' -- on whose sets their love story is said to have taken off. Unlike Bollywood's two earlier weddings - Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja in Mumbai and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli in Italy -- this couple gave the media no space to broadcast their love story 'IRL', 'in real time'.

According to reports, only 40 people, including Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan, have been invited for the wedding. With no guests allowed to post any photographs without the couple approving it, the media was left grasping at straws to feed a fandom thirsting for fly-on-the-wall accounts -- and, in the absence of that, any titbit of information.

 

Guests attend the wedding of Indian Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo: AP)Guests attend the wedding of Indian Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at the Villa Balbianello in Lenno, Como lake, northern Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo: AP)

 

During the engagement ceremony, which also reportedly took place on Tuesday, Ranveer went down on his knees asking for Deepika's hand. After they exchanged rings, he gave a speech that made her emotional, according to one website.

There was a small dinner followed by a dance session, which had the father of the groom, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, shaking a leg.

Reports also said the bride was in tears throughout the henna ceremony.

The couple, who confirmed their relationship only recently, will have a reception each in Bengaluru and Mumbai on November 21 and 28, respectively.

...
