Nation, Current Affairs

Oppn walks out of all-party meet on Sabarimala, fails to reach consensus

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 15, 2018, 2:47 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2018, 2:54 pm IST
CM Vijayan's proposal of entry of menstruating women on fixed days was also turned down by the Opposition parties.
As per media reports, Opposition parties have warned the government of taking responsibility if the law and order situation worsens. (Photo: File)
Thiruvananthapuram: The all-party meet to discuss the entry of women in menstruating ages at Sabarimala temple failed to yield any constructive result on Thursday as the Congress and BJP walked out of the meeting called by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, reports stated.

According to an Indian Express report, CM Vijayan at the meeting suggested that entry of menstruating women could take place on fixed days. However, the Opposition disagreed and turned down the proposal. 

 

The report further mentioned the BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai calling the meeting a “waste of time”.

Addressing a press conference, CM Vijayan said, "Supreme Court clearly says that the September 28 verdict stands. It means that the entry of women should be allowed. Government cannot take any stand against this verdict. We respect the feelings of the devotees. We are bound to implement court verdict."

As per media reports, Opposition parties have warned the government of taking responsibility if the law and order situation worsens. 

The temple is all set to open on November 17 as the two-month long ‘Mandala Makaravillakku’ pilgrim season commences. This season also attracts millions of devotees from all over the country.

Over 500 young women have registered for darshan in the online queue website of Kerala police last week.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Supreme Court agreed to review its verdict that allowed entry of women of all age groups to the hilltop temple in Kerala but refused to grant a stay.

With no stay being given, it remains to be seen whether girls and women in the previously banned 10 to 50 age group will be able to enter the shrine after a 6-km arduous trek since attempts by some were foiled by protesters at the base camps in Nilakkal and Pamba when the shrine was opened earlier after the September 28 verdict.

(With inputs from agencies)

