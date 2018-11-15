search on deccanchronicle.com
LB Nagar court Judge booked by the ACB in a disproportionate assets case

Judge Vaidya Vara Prasad dealt with civil and criminal cases at the LB Nagar court.
Hyderabad: The XIV Additional district judge and president of the Telangana Judges Association, Vaidya Vara Prasad, has been booked by the Anti Corruption Bureau in a disproportionate assets case.  ACB personnel carried out searches at nine locations in TS and Maharashtra and unear-thed illegal properties worth Rs 3 crore. 

Based on a complaint received against the Judge, the High Court conducted an internal inquiry. Following this the court permitted the ACB to book a case against the Judge in accordance with the law.

 

“The Judge is accused of acquiring nine properties against his legal source of income. It includes one flat at Kondapur and three in Dilsukhnagar. Investiga-tion revealed he along with family made several foreign tours. During the searches, several documents related to assets and huge expenditure was unearthed,” said an ACB official. On the order of the High Court judicature a case of assets disproportionate to his known sources of income was registered against the Judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

