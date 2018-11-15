GSLV launch boost to Chandrayaan

The rocket can carry 4,000-kg satellites. The GSAT-20, meant to provide communications to remote areas in the Northeast and Jammu and Kashmir, weighed 3,423 kg.

Sriharikota: In a major boost to its proposed Chandrayaan-II mission and the human flight programme, the Indian Space Research Organisation successfully launched its heaviest rocket into space on Wednesday evening.

The 641-tonne Geostationary Satellite Launch Vehicle Mk-III rocket, Isro’s fifth generation launch vehicle, carried the GSAT-29, an advanced communication satellite, into space from the spaceport at the Sriharikota centre.

With two successful developmental flights behind it, the GSLV Mk-III was declared operational.

Isro chairman K. Sivan said the GSLV MK-III’s first operational mission would be “none other than Chandrayaan” in January 2019. “This fantastic vehicle is going to carry humans to space in three years from now,” he said.

