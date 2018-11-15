search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

EC removes S B Shashank as Mizoram poll officer, Ashish Kundra takes charge

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2018, 1:38 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2018, 1:38 pm IST
Some civil society groups sought Shashank's ouster alleging he hurt sentiments of Mizo people by his 'pro-Bru' stance for elections.
The Election Commission had earlier asked the Mizoram government for a panel of names to replace Shashank. (Photo: File)
 The Election Commission had earlier asked the Mizoram government for a panel of names to replace Shashank. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday appointed IAS officer Ashish Kundra as poll-bound Mizoram's new chief electoral officer, replacing S B Shashank.

The order came after some civil society groups in Mizoram demanded Shashank's ouster over a row on allowing Bru voters lodged in Tripura relief camps to exercise their franchise from there.

 

"The Election Commission of India in consultation with the Government of Mizoram hereby nominates Ashish Kundra as the chief electoral officer for the state of Mizoram with immediate effect," a notification issued by the EC said.

The EC had earlier asked the Mizoram government for a panel of names to replace Shashank.

Mizoram goes to polls on November 28.

...
Tags: mizoram assembly polls, election commission, ashish kundra
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vitamin D supplements pointless for preventing heart disease, cancer, study finds

Vitamin D is naturally found in foods including milk, eggs and fatty fish, but many foods are now fortified with it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are 10 signs you could be a sex addict

Experts at the University of Minnesota found 1 in 10 men and 1 in 14 women suffer distress because they cannot control their sexual feelings. (Photo: AFP)
 

Children's Day special: cars under Rs 10 lakh that offer ISOFIX child seat anchors

Of late, safety has gained importance as a crucial feature for Indian car buyers.
 

Book Review: Dr Madhu Vajpayee’s I Owed You One is all about human nature

Written in a lucid manner, though trying at times, I Owed You One is a tale of words given and discarded, of promises made and commitments honoured, of love and triumphs and of holding on and letting go, in the life of a man.
 

DeepVeer wedding: All details you want to know about their Konkani marriage

A few shots from the video show Ranveer and Deepika during the wedding. She is seen with gajra in her hair and he is seen in a traditional white outfit.
 

5 essential life skills to equip your child for the real world

Maximum brain development occurs in the first 5 years of a child’s life. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana polls: Police adopting multi-pronged strategy to tackle Maoist threat

As per election notification, 13 of the 119 Assembly segments have been identified as sensitive to Left-wing extremism. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala CM calls all-party meet ahead of 2-month Sabarimala pilgrimage season

Sabarimala temple witnessed widespread protests when it opened for monthly pujas in October and November after Supreme Court in September allowed women of all ages to enter shrine. (Photo:Thinkal Kumar)

South African President likely to be Chief Guest at Republic Day parade

India and South Africa are making efforts to develop bilateral relations in order to boost trade and investment relations. Recently, PM Modi met Ramaphosa on sidelines of BRICS summit. (Photo: Twitter | @PresidencyZA)

#MeToo: Gursimran Khamba dropped from Amazon show after sexual misconduct claims

Comic Gursimran Khamba was the showrunner and creator of Gormint, a political satire that AIB was producing for Amazon Prime Video along with talent and event management firm Only Much Louder (OML). (Photo: Facbook Screengrab | Gursimran Khamba)

Kolkata woman jumps off terrace with daughter, granddaughter, dies

An elderly woman was killed while her daughter was seriously injured after they allegedly jumped from terrace of house along with baby in Kolkata's Battala area on Wednesday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham