EC removes S B Shashank as Mizoram poll officer, Ashish Kundra takes charge

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday appointed IAS officer Ashish Kundra as poll-bound Mizoram's new chief electoral officer, replacing S B Shashank.

The order came after some civil society groups in Mizoram demanded Shashank's ouster over a row on allowing Bru voters lodged in Tripura relief camps to exercise their franchise from there.

"The Election Commission of India in consultation with the Government of Mizoram hereby nominates Ashish Kundra as the chief electoral officer for the state of Mizoram with immediate effect," a notification issued by the EC said.

The EC had earlier asked the Mizoram government for a panel of names to replace Shashank.

Mizoram goes to polls on November 28.