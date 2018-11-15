search on deccanchronicle.com
16-yr-old dead, 8 injured as SUV rams multiple vehicles in Delhi

PTI
Published Nov 15, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Police identified the driver as Kamal Kumar, a professor retired from Hansraj College of the Delhi University.
The Fortuner hit a cycle, a scooter, a motorcycle, a rickshaw and then a mini-bus before it came to a halt, police added. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The Fortuner hit a cycle, a scooter, a motorcycle, a rickshaw and then a mini-bus before it came to a halt, police added. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: A 16-year-old girl died and eight people were injured on Wednesday after the driver of an SUV lost control over its wheels and rammed it into several other vehicles near Meera Bagh traffic signal in outer Delhi, police said.

The Fortuner hit a cycle, a scooter, a motorcycle, a rickshaw and then a mini-bus before it came to a halt, they added.

 

According to police, the girl, a pedestrian, died on the spot following the collision of vehicles and eight others, including the SUV driver, were injured.

They have been admitted to an area hospital, police said.

Police identified the driver as Kamal Kumar, a professor retired from Hansraj College of the Delhi University.

The SUV was badly damaged due to impact.

After the accident, passersby rushed to the site and tried to rescue the people injured. One of them informed police. Police said they are checking the CCTV cameras installed in the area to understand what exactly happened.

They said they will question Kumar after he recuperates and also ask for his medical test to ascertain whether he was drunk at the time of the accident.

Tags: accident, delhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




