Heavy floods continue in Pennar and Chitravati rivers in Anantapur and Kadapa

ANANTAPUR: Heavy floods continued in Pennar and Chitravati rivers in Anantapur and Kadapa regions. Five persons were “stuck” in Pennar river near Kanchannagaeipalli in Kamalapueam mandal in YSR district, reports said on Friday.

A group of persons were washed away by the floodwaters from Priddatur and they got stuck on trees. Rescue teams were pressed into service to rescue them.

Kundu and Pennar rivers were flowing above the dangerous mark.The Gandikota reservoir was flooded at full gross storage capacity. About 45,000 cusecs of water was released from Mylavaram reservoir towards downstream and the people living in low-lying areas were sounded an alert by the authorities.

A private bus with 40 passengers got stuck on Chitravati riverbed in Gorantla mandal in Satya sai district. The bus was going from Proddatur towards Bengaluru. Fire and police teams rushed to the spot, lifted the bus up with the help of a JCB and rescued the passengers.

In Anantapur, the situation was worse in many colonies though the floodwater flow has reduced in Nadimivanka. The bridge at Ramalayam was destroyed.