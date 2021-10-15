‘Low pressure’ in Bay; rainfall warning on Dasara day in Andhra Pradesh

Vishakhapatanam: While people have geared up to celebrate the Dasara on a grand scale on Friday, the weatherman issued a warning of ‘moderate to heavy rainfall’ at most places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on the festival day.

The sea would be rough to very rough. People are advised not to venture into the sea, the IMD said.

The state government also advised the disaster management authority to keep a tab on the coastal areas and deploy additional forces along the beach in order to prevent drowning and other untoward incidents, as people flock to the beaches on festival day.

IMD director S. Stella said a low pressure was formed over the west-central and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal. It is likely to move west-north-westwards and reach south Odisha and North Andhra Pradesh by Friday. Under its influence, light to moderate rainfall at most places with isolated thunderstorms with a wind speed of 40-50kmph.

The rainfall activity would increase during October 15 and 16.

The low pressure was supposed to be formed over the sea during October 10 and October 11, but was delayed due to unfavourable climatic conditions. The weatherman previously predicted the formation of a strong system, but later withdrew the statements with the conclusion that there was no storm over the sea till withdrawal of the southwest monsoon. The low pressure formed over the sea on Thursday also could not reach the storm level as the system was formed close to the coast.