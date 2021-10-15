Nation Current Affairs 15 Oct 2021 India logs 16,862 ne ...
Nation, Current Affairs

India logs 16,862 new COVID-19 cases, 379 fatalities

ANI
Published Oct 15, 2021, 12:05 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2021, 12:06 pm IST
With the addition of new cases, the total cases reported across the country since the onset of the pandemic reached 3,40,37,592
Devotees gather around a "pandal," or a temporary structure set up to worship Hindu goddess Durga in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP)
 Devotees gather around a "pandal," or a temporary structure set up to worship Hindu goddess Durga in Kolkata, India, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP)

New Delhi: India reported 16,862 new COVID-19 cases and 379 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday.

Of these, 9,246 new COVID-19 cases and 96 deaths were reported in Kerala on Thursday.

 

With the addition of new cases, the total cases reported across the country since the onset of the pandemic reached 3,40,37,592. Of these, 2,03,678 are active cases, the lowest in 216 days. The active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases. Currently, it is at 0.60 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

As per data released by the ministry, Kerala has the highest active caseload with 96,421.

With 19,391 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recovery count touched 3,33,82,100. Consequently, the recovery rate is at 98.07 per cent, the highest since March 2020. The death toll has jumped to 4,51,814.

 

India has a weekly positivity rate of 1.42 per cent, which remained less than three per cent for the last 112 days. The daily positivity rate also remained below three per cent for the last 46 days at 1.43 per cent.
To tackle the infection, in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 97.14 crore (97,14,38,553) vaccine doses have been administered so far as per provisional report till 7 am today. In the last 24 hours, 30,26,483 doses were inoculated to eligible beneficiaries.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 11,80,148 COVID-19 tests being conducted in the country. India has so far conducted over 58.88 crores (58,88,44,673) cumulative tests.

 

As per the ministry, more than 100 crore (1,00,35,96,665) vaccine doses have been provided to States and union territories (UTs) so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through the direct state procurement category.

More than 10.53 crore (10,53,11,155) balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, said the ministry.

...
