The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 15 Oct 2020 Sabarimala likely to ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sabarimala likely to ban entry of senior citizens, kids this year

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2020, 12:45 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2020, 12:45 pm IST
Kerala CM had earlier said shower system will installed to avoid devotees taking dip in Pamba river
The Kerala government had on September 28, announced steps to conduct the annual pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa temple, stressing that the COVID-19 protocol should be strictly implemented. (PTI File)
 The Kerala government had on September 28, announced steps to conduct the annual pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa temple, stressing that the COVID-19 protocol should be strictly implemented. (PTI File)

Kochi: COVID-19 negative certificates for devotees, doing away with queues and a bar on the elderly and children are among the measures suggested by a court-appointed official for the peak annual pilgrimage season at the Lord Ayyappa's shrine in Sabarimala beginning next month in view of the pandemic situation.

Sabarimala Special Commissioner M Manoj, in a report submitted before the Kerala High Court, said there was a risk factor in crowd management during the season, beginning from November 16 and spanning a little over two months when lakhs of devotees throng the hill shrine.

 

To overcome the risk, the report said the authorities should ensure hygiene at shops, hotels, in drinking water supply, in toilets, staff accommodation and conveyances.

"...mandatory COVID-19 negative certificate," was suggested in the recently submitted report.

The report said it was better to avoid pilgrims over 60 years of age and less than ten years and that no accommodation should be provided at "sannidhanam" (the main temple premises), Pamba or Nilackal, the base stations.

"Queue in any place should be avoided at any cost and social distancing should be strictly maintained," it said.

 

The Kerala government had on September 28, announced steps to conduct the annual pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa temple, stressing that the COVID-19 protocol should be strictly implemented.

The state has been witnessing a sharp spike in new COVID-19 cases since last month and the total count has crossed the three lakh mark on Tuesday.

The government has said steps would be taken to ensure that those infected with the novel coronavirus would not participate in the pilgrimage, which usually draws devotees from southern states and other parts of the country.

 

According to officials, those below 10 years of age and above 60 would not be allowed to take part in the pilgrimage.

"Devotees will not be allowed to take a dip in river Pamba. Instead, shower systems will be arranged at Erumely and Pamba for them to take bath," the Chief Minister had said.

Vijayan had said special arrangements would be made for performing offerings, including 'neyyabhishekam' (ghee abhishekam) and 'annadanam' (the sacred tradition of offering food) adhering to COVID-19 protocol.

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran had earlier said that the decisions would be submitted before the high court.

 

The temple would be opened for devotees on the evening of October 16 and the regular poojas would be held for five days starting from next day, which is the first day of Malayalam month 'Thulam'.

The annual 'Mandala Makaravilakku' season would commence on November 16.

...
Tags: sabarimala season, sabarimala covid restrictions
Location: India, Kerala, Kollam (Quilon)


Latest From Nation

Rescue operation being carried out for locals to move them to safer places following heavy rain, at Falaknuma in Hyderabad.

Relief and rescue operations continue across Hyderabad

A pregnant elephant was found standing in Velliyar river in Kerala's Palakkad district and later the animal drowned and died in the river. (Image: Facebook)

SC to hear plea on controversial death of elephant in Kerala's Palakkad

NIA said there were intelligence inputs regarding probable use of proceeds from the gold smuggling for the anti-national and terrorism activities. (Twitter)

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA suspects link to don Dawood Ibrahim

Mahakavi Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri. (DC Image)

Legendary Malayalam poet Akkitham passes away



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RAJ Match 30, Delhi Capitals win by 13 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RR Match 30, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs CHE Match 29, Chennai Super Kings win by 20 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KKR Match 28, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 82 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Match 27, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 27, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs RAJ Match 26, Rajasthan Royals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS RR Match 26, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RCB Match 25, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RCB Match 25, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Poll time reveals measure of love for guns in Chambal

A scene from Sonchiriya, a film based on the issue of dacoits. (Representational image)

Fake TRP scam: Republic TV moves Supreme Court; CFO doesn't record statement

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh at the press conference on Thursday. (PTI)

Assam government decides to shut down all government-run Madrassas

It is significant that there are 614 government madrassas in Assam and about 900 private madrassas, almost all of which are run by Jamiat Ulama, while there are about 100 government Sanskrit tols and over 500 private tols. Representational Image

Odisha government seals BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi’s office, alleges COVID violations

BJP MP Aparajita Sarang
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham