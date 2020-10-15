The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 15 Oct 2020 Relief and rescue op ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Relief and rescue operations continue across Hyderabad

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2020, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2020, 2:04 pm IST
61 relief centres were operational and more were being added wherever required.
Rescue operation being carried out for locals to move them to safer places following heavy rain, at Falaknuma in Hyderabad.
 Rescue operation being carried out for locals to move them to safer places following heavy rain, at Falaknuma in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Relief operationswere underway on Thursday in Hyderabad and other places in Telangana in the wake of heavy rains thatcaused inundation of low-lying areas, damage to property and also standing agriculture crops.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would hold a meeting with ministers and officials on Thursday afternoon on the rain relief measures.

 

State Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar told PTI that the relief teams were working on Thursday to pump out water from localities where water stagnation was reported, to help citizens there and to restore normal traffic.

He said 61 relief centres were operational and that more were being added wherever required.

About 1.5 lakh food packets were being supplied and Annapurna subsidised food canteens in the city were utilised in the areas where water stagnated, he said.

The relief camps would continue for a couple of days, he added.

The rainfall was unprecedented in and around Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and that the government machinery was successful in containing human loss and loss of property, he said.

 

An official release said the Chief Minister has instructed officials to come to the meeting convened by him with details regarding the losses suffered in their respective departments.

The meeting would discuss the rehabilitation measures taken, additional measures to be taken and the issues to be mentioned in a report to be submitted to the Centre, the release said.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod held a meeting with officials on the rain relief measures in Warangal, official sources said.

...
Tags: hyderabad rains, telangana rains, relief and rescue operations
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

A pregnant elephant was found standing in Velliyar river in Kerala's Palakkad district and later the animal drowned and died in the river. (Image: Facebook)

SC to hear plea on controversial death of elephant in Kerala's Palakkad

The Kerala government had on September 28, announced steps to conduct the annual pilgrimage to the Lord Ayyappa temple, stressing that the COVID-19 protocol should be strictly implemented. (PTI File)

Sabarimala likely to ban entry of senior citizens, kids this year

NIA said there were intelligence inputs regarding probable use of proceeds from the gold smuggling for the anti-national and terrorism activities. (Twitter)

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA suspects link to don Dawood Ibrahim

Mahakavi Akkitham Achuthan Namboothiri. (DC Image)

Legendary Malayalam poet Akkitham passes away



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard DEL vs RAJ Match 30, Delhi Capitals win by 13 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS RR Match 30, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs CHE Match 29, Chennai Super Kings win by 20 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KKR Match 28, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 82 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KKR Match 28, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs DEL Match 27, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS DC Match 27, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs RAJ Match 26, Rajasthan Royals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS RR Match 26, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs RCB Match 25, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 37 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS RCB Match 25, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti released after over a year in detention

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti. (PTI Photo)

Madhya Pradesh bypolls: Poll time reveals measure of love for guns in Chambal

A scene from Sonchiriya, a film based on the issue of dacoits. (Representational image)

Fake TRP scam: Republic TV moves Supreme Court; CFO doesn't record statement

Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh at the press conference on Thursday. (PTI)

Assam government decides to shut down all government-run Madrassas

It is significant that there are 614 government madrassas in Assam and about 900 private madrassas, almost all of which are run by Jamiat Ulama, while there are about 100 government Sanskrit tols and over 500 private tols. Representational Image

Odisha government seals BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi’s office, alleges COVID violations

BJP MP Aparajita Sarang
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham