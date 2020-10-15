The Indian Premier League 2020

Power cut: Unprecedented flooding plunges Hyderabad city into darkness

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Oct 15, 2020, 5:40 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2020, 5:40 am IST
According to TSSPDCL officials, heavy rain and winds damaged 686 feeders, out of which power supply has been restored in 671 feeders
An high tension wires stand has fell on the house at Golnaka. (Deepak Deshpande)
Hyderabad: Heavy winds, waterlogging, uprooting of trees, and damaged electricity poles led to massive disruption of power supply across the city for over 24 hours, leading to blackouts in many parts of Hyderabad well into Wednesday night.

According to TSSPDCL officials, heavy rain and winds damaged 686 feeders, out of which power supply has been restored in 671 feeders. Restoring power supply from the rest of the 15 feeders will be completed shortly, TSSPDCL CMD G Raghuma Reddy said on Wednesday evening.

 

The primary reasons for the large scale blackouts were flood waters entering the 15 33/11 KV sub-stations, forcing the electricity authorities to shut them down to prevent any accidents. In some cases, the waters also reached up to the transformers in the sub-stations.

Banjara Hills, Saroornagar, SR Nagar, Ibrahim Bagh, Medchal, Charminar were among the worst affected areas, TSSPDCL officials said. During the 24 hours, on Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said their Control Room received around 12,000 complaints. The other areas of the city that were also affected include Mehdipatnam, Malakpet, Punjagutta, Indira Park, Ameerpet, and Sainikpuri.

 

"A total of 189 section wise disaster management wings consisting 25 members each are working on resolving the issues," Raghuma Reddy said.

Meanwhile, authorities have advised people to be vigilant about power poles, transformers and wires where rain water is stored. TSSPDCL should be notified immediately If wires are found cut on roads or buildings anywhere. In case of fluctuations in voltage, or power outages, it can be reported to the Special Control Room 7382072104, 7382072106, 7382072106,7382071574 along with the 1912/100 / Local Fuse Off Call Office.

 

Tags: hyderabad rains, power cut
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


