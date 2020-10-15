The Indian Premier League 2020

Osmania University's BA and BSc examinations postponed to Sunday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Oct 15, 2020, 1:33 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2020, 1:33 am IST
This comes at a time, when unprecedented rains and flood situation have thrown life out of gear in Hyderabad and parts of Telangana
Osmania University
 Osmania University

Hyderabad: The Osmania University on Wednesday announced that the BA and B.Sc (CBCS) 6th Semester Main Examinations scheduled for October 14 will now be held on October 18 (Sunday). Time and center for examinations will remain the same, the university said in an official statement.

This comes at a time, when unprecedented rains and flood situation have thrown life out of gear in Hyderabad and several other parts of Telangana. Schools, colleges and other non-essential services have already been shut by the state government.

 

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University as well as Osmania University had earlier directed the principals of constituent and affiliated colleges to postpone all Undergraduate and Postgraduate   regular and supplementary exams until October 16. They said that examinations from October 16 will be conducted as per time table.
 
Several schools on Wednesday also declared that they won't take online classes owing to major power cuts throughout the city. Schools like Pallavi Model School, Glendale Academy,  ABODE Montessori and Multiple Intelligence School, Chirec International School, among others announced that the school will remain closed on  October 14 and October 15 due to weather conditions, and subsequent government directions.

 

Tags: osmania university, hyderabad rains, telangana rains


