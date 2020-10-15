The Indian Premier League 2020

Not just Telugu states, Karnataka too faced flood fury on Wednesday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH AND VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Oct 15, 2020, 3:42 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2020, 4:36 pm IST
Floods have ravaged at least eight district, while life has been disrupted in another 12 districts.
Overflowing Bennehalla stream in Gadag district.
Hubballi/Kalaburgi: Heavy rains, triggered by depression in Bay of Bengal, has indaunted half of Karnataka, causing floods in at least eight district and disrupting people's lives in another 12 districts.

On Wednesday, at lesat two people were killed during rain fury in Kalaburgi district alone, while over 50000 people have been displaced due to flooding, along with loss of huge tracts of agriculture and horticultre lands.

 

The affected districts include Belagavi, Dharawad, Vijayapura, Yadgir and Kalaburgi districts, where normal life was paralysed due to the floods. As the district administrations were busy in COVID-19 control, they struggled to manage rescue efforts. In Kalaburgi, an old woman died when her house collapsed, while a 21-year-old boy was washed away in overflowing Bhima river.

Apart from North Karnataka, coastal districts of Udipi, Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada also received heavy rains, paralysing normal life. Flooding was also reported from a few other places. In Malnad region, Kodagu, Chickamgaluru and parts of Shivamogga also received heavy rainfalls. In Kodagu, heavy rainfall was reported at Bhagamandala, which had witnessed a huge landslide two months ago.

 

While the meteorological department sounded a red alert in the region, water level began to rise in Krishna, Malaprabha, Ghataprabha and Doni rivers causing panic among the people living near the basins. After reservoirs turned almost full, rain water entered many low-lying areas in Belagavi, Dharwad, Vijayapur and other districts of the region.

Standing crops were also submerged, causing irreparable loss to farmers who have already borne brunt of deluge last year. Many bridges were submerged in Belagavi, Bagalkot, Kalaburgi districts. The villagers had to take shelter in schools and community halls as several streams including Bennehalla and Tuprihalla began overflowing.

 

Many historical monuments, including temples in Aihole in Badami taluk of Bagalkot district, were hit by the flood water. Fifty-two-year-old Aslam Allahkhan died in Belagavi due to collapse of his garage following heavy rain. A portion of 18th century fort collapsed in Savadatti town due to heavy rainfall.

Movement of vehicles was disrupted as roads were blocked due to water overflowing from bridges in the region. Continuous showers from the past two days hit the farmers and people in Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts.

The incessant rainfall in the basins of Ghatarpabha, Malaprabha and Doni River resulted in the overflow of these rivers. The water from these rivers logged in to hundreds of acres of irrigated land, damaging the Kharif crops completely in the region. At least two villages -- Mirji and Mahalingapura -- near Mudhol taluk lost connectivity due to Ghataprabha river overflowing.

 

According to weather forecast of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the north interior parts of Karnataka, including Vijayapura and Bagalkot, will receive heavy rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning till Thursday.

