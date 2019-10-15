Nation Current Affairs 15 Oct 2019 Sunni Wakf Board: Wh ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sunni Wakf Board: Why are we only questioned?

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PARMOD KUMAR
Published Oct 15, 2019, 12:52 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2019, 12:52 am IST
The five-judge constitution bench is hearing a batch of cross petitions challenging the 2010 Allahabad high court judgement on the title suit.
Supreme Court
 Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Sunni Wakf Board on Monday asked why they alone were being asked questions in the course of their submission to the Supreme Court’s constitution bench, while such inquiry was missing when arguments on behalf of the idol of Ram Lalla were being advanced.

Sunni Wakf Board said this to the five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi as there were a number of questions from the bench and senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan laboured to explain to the court that all through, ever since 1886 till 1989, Hindus had a “very limited” right to offer prayers at Ram Chabutra and Sita-ki-Rasoi. And it was only in 1989 that a claim to the title of the disputed site was made by the Hindu side. “One thing I like the most about the hearings is that not one question was put to the other side (Hindus side). All the questions were directed at us (Muslim side),” Mr Dhavan said he tried to respond to each of the questions that were largely coming from Justice S.A. Bobde, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice S. Abdul Nazeer.

 

Responding to a question from the bench as he was making submission on the prescriptive rights of the Hindus to offer prayers at Ram Chabutra and Sita-Ki-Rassoi, Mr Dhavan suddenly said, “All questions are directed at us, never to them (Hindu side)... Have they ever been asked for their prescriptive rights?”

As Mr Dhavan said this, senior counsel representing the Hindus raised an objection.

The five-judge constitution bench is hearing a batch of cross petitions challenging the 2010 Allahabad high court judgement on the title suit. The high court had divided the disputed site in three parts — giving two to idol of Ram Lalla and Nirmohi Akhara and one part to Muslims.

Hammering the point that Hindus only had the right to offer worship at Ram Chabutra and, till 1987, they never claimed the title of the disputed site, Sunni Wakf Board told the court that the first Hindus claim to the disputed site was rejected way back in 1886 by the then commissioner’s court which granted them a “very limited right” to offer prayers at Ram Chabutra.

Telling the Constitution bench that all through Hindus have been seeking the right to offer prayers — which they were performing at Ram Chabutra — and it was only in 1989, when Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas projected to construct a new temple devoted to Lord Rama, that a suit was filed on behalf of idol of Ram Lalla, staking claim to the title of the dispute site.

Monday was the 38th day of the hearing that commenced on August 6, after attempts to find an amicable solution to the dispute through mediation did not produce any result.

Advancing arguments on their claim to the title of the disputed site, which Sunni Wakf Board said was in their continued possession since 1528 when Babri Mosque was constructed, senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan relied on the documents showing that they were getting grants from the state, both during Mughal period and later by the British administration, for the upkeep of the mosque.

...
Tags: sunni wakf board


Latest From Nation

The employees unions of the city-headquartered HAL served notice at all locations of the defence PSU to go on an indefinite stir from October 14 on settlement of wage revision, effective from January 1, 2017.

HAL workers strike work nationwide

For some time, the unit was shut down but commenced production again on Sunday, sources said.

Toxic fumes harm locals in Salem

The conference facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions.

Army officers to discuss drone threats

Nirmala Banerjee, mother of Abhijit Banerjee, at her residence in Kolkata on Monday (Photo: AP)

Award is a surprise, says Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

Photo: Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Women conductors emotional plea to K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao.

RTC JAC asks Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan to resolve workers’ stir

Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar calls for meeting on Patna floods sans BJP representatives

Several areas of the city have been underwater for over a week, with Rajendra Nagar being one of the worst affected areas, and there is fear of an outbreak of vector-borne diseases. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Indian economy on shaky ground': Nobel awardee Abhijit Banerjee

'The condition of Indian economy is on a shaky ground. After witnessing the present (growth) data, just can't be sure about it (revival of economy in near future).

127 held in connection with ISIS; those arrested say Zakir Naik inspired them: NIA

NIA IG Alok Mittal. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham