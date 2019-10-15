NSCN (I-M), NNPGs differ over separate flag demand

Guwahati: After failing to get any positive assurance on separate flag and constitution for Nagaland during the talks with the interlocutor of Naga talks R N Ravi, the NSCN (I-M) on Monday provoked Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) accusing them of acting as stumbling block in clinching a favourable deal.

In what is said to be to be a calculated move, the NSCN (I-M) in a statement accused that NNPGs leaders, holding talks with government of India, are talking in different voices.

Referring the statement of NNPGs leader Alezo Venuh to a television channel, the NSCN (I-M) said that he, on the issue of Naga constitution, stated — “unless Nagaland is declared as a nation, how can you have a constitution?”

Arguing that NNPGs was working against the interest of Naga people, the NSCN (I-M) claimed that NNPGs convener Kitovi rubbished the existence of Naga constitution when he said the Naga constitution could be drafted after signing the agreement for Naga solution.

The NSCN (I-M) said, “However, to the media, NNPG leaders stated that flag and constitution were integral part of the negotiations. Thus, this group presented itself as a confused bunch of people, disconnecting themselves from Naga political history, as a nation.”

NSCN (I-M) leader Th. Muivah who had a meeting with the interlocutor Ravi on Thursday in New Delhi remained inconclusive with NSCN (I-M) insisting on their demands for separate Naga national flag and constitution.