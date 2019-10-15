Manohar Lal Khattar ridicules Sonia, likens her to a dead rat

New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s remarks ridiculing Sonia Gandhi as a “dead mouse” drew a sharp and angry response from the Congress Party which demanded an apology and termed the comments as “deplorable”. The party would take to the streets in protest.

Khattar ridiculed Sonia’s return as the Congress chief, using the proverb at a poll rally at Kharkhoda near Sonipat on Sunday. “Khoda pahad, niklee chuhiya,” he said, adding “That too, a dead one”.

Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja said: “Mr Khattar, your repugnant comment shows that you have no concern for political civilities nor you value the sanctity of your position but worse — your zilch respect for women. Considering you were CM with this mindset, no wonder women safety was in the pits.”

She also criticised the CM for his remark that “Haryana’s men can now marry women from Kashmir” after the revocation of autonomy from Jammu and Kashmir.

Mahila Congress Chief Sushmita Dev said in a statement that the remarks against the Congress President are deplorable and unparliamentary and it was a clear reflection of his and the BJP’s disrespectful attitude towards women.

“Lowering the discourse is an attempt to divert attention from real issues like joblessness and acute economic slowdown. Can anyone deny that Haryana has become the rape capital of India? Kidnapping & abduction are also on the rise,” she said.

The party has officially demanded an apology.

Congress Spokesperson Ragini Nayak said the party would take to the streets and all office bearers, legislators and others would participate.

Congress leader Asha Kumari also condemned Khattar. “A serial offender, he has no qualms about putting women respect on line to satiate political ambitions. My heart goes out to women in Haryana who had to put up with this regressive leadership for 5 years, which will find its befitting end on 21st,” she tweeted.

The assembly election will be held on October 21. Votes will be counted on October 24.