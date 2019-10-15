Nation Current Affairs 15 Oct 2019 KCR’s words en ...
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR’s words enable encroachers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Oct 15, 2019, 12:35 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2019, 12:35 am IST
Political leaders along with officials in successive governments have violated several norms.
K Chandrasekhar Rao
 K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The government’s proposal to scrap Government Order 111, which creates a 10-km pollution-free zone around the Osmansagar and Himayatsagar, has resulted in rampant encroachment of the channels that bring water to the two reservoirs.

Though successive governments have systematically damaged the reservoirs’ infrastructure, the present dispensation has decided to bring the axe down on GO 111 claiming it was hindering development in the area. Cutting across party lines, almost every politician, industrialist and businessman owns establishments in violation of GO 111.

 

Due to the damage to the inlet channels caused by the encroachments, the two reservoirs, created a century ago to prevent floods and provide drinking water to the city, did not receive any water though the state received heavy rainfall this season.

Officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board claimed that they had cleared the feeder channels between March and May. The lakes did not get water as the rainfall was deficient, they said.

Establishing the importance of the lake, a high level committee headed by S.P. Shorey stated, in 1994: “Any future water supply scheme to Hyderabad involves in high investment besides considerable operation and maintenance expenses. Hence there is absolute need to safeguard the existing sources like Himayatsagar, Osmansagar, Manjeera and Singur reservoirs.”

The GO that was issued on March 8, 1996, tasked the Water Board with prohibiting polluting industries, major hotels, residential colonies or other establishments that generate pollution in the catchment of the lakes up to 10 km from the full tank level. Successive officials have taken that responsibility lightly.

Violating GO 111 norms, more than 50 borewells within the bund and 1,000 trenches were found within the 10-km radius in the catchment areas of the reservoirs. Trenching below the bund level will prevent rain water from entering the reservoirs.

The authorised blockages have been working to supply water to the establishments owned by the rich and powerful. Unauthorised establishments like farmhouses, a cricket playground, stone quarries, real estate ventures and others have come up in the prohibited zone.

The result of all this abuse of the lake’s protected zones has been that the residents in the vicinity are getting highly contaminated water for their daily needs including drinking.

According to sources in Water Board, political leaders along with officials in successive governments have violated several norms.

Due to trenching and drawing water through illegal borewells, the city has been losing at least 25 million gallons per day from both the reservoirs, which would otherwise have served about 2.5 lakh people in the city.

With the water level not rising in the two lakes, at a time when almost all other reservoirs are full, there are fears that the city would face a similar situation as in 1987, when residents living in the vicinity of the two reservoirs were forced to vacate their houses due to the water crisis.

Asked about the problem, HMWS&SW general manager M. Sujatha, who oversees the two reservoirs, said that deficit rainfall in the catchment areas like Vikarabad was the reason for Himayatsagar and Osmansagar being empty. She said that the catchment area should receive at least 80 mm of rainfall a day to fill the reservoirs.

...
Tags: telangana government
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The employees unions of the city-headquartered HAL served notice at all locations of the defence PSU to go on an indefinite stir from October 14 on settlement of wage revision, effective from January 1, 2017.

HAL workers strike work nationwide

For some time, the unit was shut down but commenced production again on Sunday, sources said.

Toxic fumes harm locals in Salem

The conference facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions.

Army officers to discuss drone threats

Nirmala Banerjee, mother of Abhijit Banerjee, at her residence in Kolkata on Monday (Photo: AP)

Award is a surprise, says Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

Photo: Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar calls for meeting on Patna floods sans BJP representatives

Several areas of the city have been underwater for over a week, with Rajendra Nagar being one of the worst affected areas, and there is fear of an outbreak of vector-borne diseases. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Indian economy on shaky ground': Nobel awardee Abhijit Banerjee

'The condition of Indian economy is on a shaky ground. After witnessing the present (growth) data, just can't be sure about it (revival of economy in near future).

127 held in connection with ISIS; those arrested say Zakir Naik inspired them: NIA

NIA IG Alok Mittal. (Photo: ANI)

Naxals getting organised funding to spread terror in the country: NIA

'The Left-wing extremist groups are getting organised funding to spread terror and create disturbances in the 10 states where they are present. Investigation of the cases related to these groups has revealed that they also resort to extortion to supplement their income,' Mittal said. (Photo: ANI)

PM's ex economic advisor admitted GST flawed, causing slowdown: Chidambaram

'Finally, PM's Economic Advisor has admitted that a flawed GST (and its faulty implementation) was the main cause of the economic slowdown. He forgot demonetisation,' he said on Twitter. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham