Nation Current Affairs
Nation, Current Affairs

KCR called 'hitler' after 2 state transport employees commit suicide

ANI
Published Oct 15, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2019, 11:33 am IST
Surender Goud committed suicide on Sunday, second suicide by an RTC employee, BJP leader Thakur Raja Singh Lodh said.
A case was also registered at Kulsumpura police station. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh Lodh on Monday hit out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over the alleged suicide of two employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), saying that the Chief Minister has become ''Hitler''.

"Surender Goud committed suicide yesterday night, the second suicide by an RTC employee. Chief Minister KCR has become Hitler, and we know what happened with Hitler. The government is responsible for the deaths of two RTC employees, who committed suicide," he said.

 

"The government should take back its decision and should solve the problems of RTC employees, who are on strike and should take them back in the job," the BJP MLA said.

Goud's body arrived at his residence in Kulsumpura area after the completion of the post-mortem examination at the Osmania General Hospital.

Goud was working as a conductor in Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. He was participating in the ongoing RTC strike. He allegedly committed suicide on Monday at his residence by hanging himself from a ceiling fan.

A case was also registered at Kulsumpura police station.

On Sunday, Srinivas Reddy from Khammam district died at a Hyderabad hospital after receiving 80 per cent burn injuries. He had immolated himself on Saturday during a strike of the TSRTC.

 

Tags: telangana, k chandrashekar rao, telangana state road transport corporation
Location: India, Telangana


