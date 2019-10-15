Nation Current Affairs 15 Oct 2019 INCOIS showcases thr ...
Nation, Current Affairs

INCOIS showcases three major breakthroughs

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published Oct 15, 2019, 12:45 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2019, 12:46 am IST
Ocean Information Services hold Federation of Indian Geosciences Associations meet.
A related breakthrough of INCOIS is its newly-found ability to monitor chlorophyll content on the sea surface, which is an indication of phytoplankton (microbial marine plant life consumed by fish).
 A related breakthrough of INCOIS is its newly-found ability to monitor chlorophyll content on the sea surface, which is an indication of phytoplankton (microbial marine plant life consumed by fish).

Hyderabad: The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has made three major breakthroughs, all of which will be greatly helpful to coastal communities, INCOIS Director Satish Shenoi announced at the Triennial Congress of the Federation of Indian Geosciences Associations organised at the National Geophysical Research Institute here on Monday.

Detailing the recent launch of GEMINI (Gagan-Enabled Mariner’s Instrument for Navigation and Information), he pointed out that the soapbox-sized device helps fishermen get updates on weather as well as location of fishing zones and so on. The device, deployed inside the boats, receives information directly from the satellite.

 

Referring to Cyclone Ockhi that hit India’s west coast in November 2017, Shenoi told the gathering that until then, fishermen could only get updates on their phones as long as they had cellular service. INCOIS then worked with ISRO and the Airports Authority of India to use the GPS-aided GEO Augmented Navigation (GAGAN) system for development of GEMINI. Information broadcast via a vacant slot (null message slot) in the communication architecture can be received by fishermen on the GEMINI set.

The INCOIS Director told Deccan Chronicle, “We have performed all the necessary field trials and it is working really well. The instrument will cost around `8,000 to `9,000. The Department of Fisheries is exploring the idea of formulating a government scheme, so that these machines could be made available to fishermen.”

A related breakthrough of INCOIS is its newly-found ability to monitor chlorophyll content on the sea surface, which is an indication of phytoplankton (microbial marine plant life consumed by fish). Shenoi said, “We will thus be able to accurately predict the location of potential fishing zones (PFZ). We collect satellite data and analyse currents and other parameters. Information provided also includes current speed, wind speed and bathymetry of the region (underwater equivalent to topography). The information is provided in the form of text and maps using various means -- mobile apps, text messages, and electronic boards at harbours.”

The third development the INCOIS Director disclosed is the organisation’s ability to predict specific locations that a tsunami might hit along the country’s coast. Earlier, the country’s tsunami warning system could tell where a tsunami might hit, but not how much deluge the tsunami would bring. “With the help of data collected by ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre, we have a clear idea of the topography along the coastal lines. Now, we can predict how much of the coast will be damaged due to a wave and the inundation that follows. This data would be extremely helpful for evacuation efforts,” Shenoi said.

Giving details, he explained that INCOIS would collect data of a particular wave event and interpolate it against the 300-odd data models it had with it.

“Earlier, we did not have the computing power to handle such processing. Now, we can process an event in real-time,” the INCOIS Director disclosed.

This means, in the event of a seismic disturbance, INCOIS can process incoming data immediately and predict where a possible tsunami might occur.

How the organisation was set up in Hyderabad

While INCOIS is an organisation that primarily deals with oceanic research, it is headquartered in Hyderabad, a city that is hundreds of kilometres away from the sea coast on either side.

When asked about it, INCOIS Director Satish Shenoi told Deccan Chronicle that the location was owing to dependence on data from National Remote Sensing Centre, which is based in Hyderabad.

“We would take data from NRSC in the form of physical tapes. Back then, we did not have the means to transmit large amounts of data quickly. Thus, INCOIS was set up in Hyderabad to minimise the distance between itself and NRSC, to enable quicker transfer of data,” he said.

“Now, we have our own data centre in the city where we collect and store data,” Shenoi added.

...
Tags: indian national centre for ocean information services


Latest From Nation

The employees unions of the city-headquartered HAL served notice at all locations of the defence PSU to go on an indefinite stir from October 14 on settlement of wage revision, effective from January 1, 2017.

HAL workers strike work nationwide

For some time, the unit was shut down but commenced production again on Sunday, sources said.

Toxic fumes harm locals in Salem

The conference facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions.

Army officers to discuss drone threats

Nirmala Banerjee, mother of Abhijit Banerjee, at her residence in Kolkata on Monday (Photo: AP)

Award is a surprise, says Abhijit Vinayak Banerjee



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 

PM Modi recalls Mamallapuram visit, pens poem

Photo: Twitter
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Women conductors emotional plea to K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao.

RTC JAC asks Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan to resolve workers’ stir

Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar calls for meeting on Patna floods sans BJP representatives

Several areas of the city have been underwater for over a week, with Rajendra Nagar being one of the worst affected areas, and there is fear of an outbreak of vector-borne diseases. (Photo: File | ANI)

'Indian economy on shaky ground': Nobel awardee Abhijit Banerjee

'The condition of Indian economy is on a shaky ground. After witnessing the present (growth) data, just can't be sure about it (revival of economy in near future).

127 held in connection with ISIS; those arrested say Zakir Naik inspired them: NIA

NIA IG Alok Mittal. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham