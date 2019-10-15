Nation Current Affairs 15 Oct 2019 Ex-Jet Airways staff ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Ex-Jet Airways staff with Rs 90L in PMC Bank dies of heart attack after protest

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2019, 12:17 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
According to reports, Gulati lost his job after the grounding of Jet Airways and is survived by a specially-abled son.
Sanjay Gulati, a resident of suburban Oshiwara, went to a protest march held outside a city court on Monday morning and had been under stress because of his deposit being stuck, said Manali Narkar, who was among the agitating depositors. (Photo: Twitter)
 Sanjay Gulati, a resident of suburban Oshiwara, went to a protest march held outside a city court on Monday morning and had been under stress because of his deposit being stuck, said Manali Narkar, who was among the agitating depositors. (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: A 51-year-old man, whose family has a deposit of over Rs 90 lakh with the troubled Punjab and Maharashtra Bank Cooperative (PMC) Bank, died due to a heart attack, sources said on Tuesday.

Sanjay Gulati, a resident of suburban Oshiwara, went to a protest march held outside a city court on Monday morning and had been under stress because of his deposit being stuck, said Manali Narkar, who was among the agitating depositors. Gulati was there at the protest along with his 80- year-old father, Narkar said. In a video made at the protest site, Gulati's father claimed that the family has a deposit of over Rs 90 lakh with the bank, she said. Gulati died due to a heart attack while having dinner on Monday, a senior official at Oshiwara police station said.

 

Narkar said a few of the depositors will be attending Gulati's last rites to be held here around noon, and added that they will also be holding a peaceful candle light march in the evening. According to reports in a section of media, Gulati lost his job after the grounding of Jet Airways and is survived by a specially-abled son, who requires regular medical treatment.

The PMC Bank has been placed under "directions" by the RBI since last month, wherein depositors' withdrawals have been capped. The limits were increased to Rs 40,000 by the RBI on Monday, and the central bank said 77 per cent of the customers will be able to fully withdraw their deposits with this move.

The limits were earlier capped at Rs 1,000, and subsequently raised to Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000 as the bank's liquidity position improved. Harried depositors of the bank, which has deposits of over Rs 11,000 crore, have been protesting across the city, and also forced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to meet them last week when she was out to address a pre-election media conference here. Sitharaman then urged RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to urgently look into the woes of the depositors, after which the deposit withdrawal limits were hiked to Rs 40,000.

Four people, including promoters of realty firm HDIL to which the bank made the sour loans, and the lender's former chairman and ex-managing director have so far been arrested in connection with the alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

...
Tags: jet airways, pmc bank, rbi, heart attack
Location: India, Maharashtra


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited suggestions and ideas from the public for the 58th edition of his monthly radio program 'Mann ki Baat' scheduled for October 27, which, coincidentally, is falling on Diwali. (Photo: File)

PM Modi invites suggestions, ideas for Diwali edition of 'Mann ki Baat'

Rawat asserted that along with artificial intelligence, the future lies in the development of cyber, space technology, laser, electronic warfare and robotics. (Photo: ANI)

Next war will be won through indigenised weapons: Army Chief

A 16-year-old PUBG game addict, who faked his own kidnapping and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 lakhs from his parents, was successfully rescued by the police from the bus terminal here. (Representational Image)

16-year-old Hyderabad PUBG addict fakes his kidnap, rescued

Aarey not Sena-BJP tussle, it's human vs environment: Aditya Thackeray



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Never give up’: First visually challenged woman assumes charge as IAS officer

Pranjal Patil, the country’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer, as she assumed charge as the Sub Collector of Thiruvananthapuram here on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Next war will be won through indigenised weapons: Army Chief

Rawat asserted that along with artificial intelligence, the future lies in the development of cyber, space technology, laser, electronic warfare and robotics. (Photo: ANI)

Aarey not Sena-BJP tussle, it's human vs environment: Aditya Thackeray

KCR called 'hitler' after 2 state transport employees commit suicide

A case was also registered at Kulsumpura police station. (Photo: File)

Telangana Chief Minister KCR's office complaints about 'fake audio clip'

The Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's office on Monday filed a police complaint, seeking a probe into a fake audio clip about a purported conversation of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) staff with a caller. (Photo: File)

Muslims continue to live in India not because of Cong but the Constitution: Owaisi

The AIMIM leader, however, also slammed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at the same rally, by stating that India never had been a 'Hindu Rashtra' nor will he and AIMIM let it become one. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham