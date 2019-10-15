Nation Current Affairs 15 Oct 2019 Cong leaders spreadi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Cong leaders spreading rumours over Article 370 in India: Modi in Haryana

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2019, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2019, 1:58 pm IST
Modi said people of the state have decided to put their stamp on clean and transparent administration of the BJP government.
"During an informal meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping told me he has seen Dangal movie," Modi said. (Photo: ANI)
Dadri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accused Congress leaders of spreading rumours over Article 370 in India and the world.

While addressing a rally at Charkhi Dadri in poll-bound Haryana, Modi said the people of the state have decided to put their stamp on the clean and transparent administration of the BJP government and bring it back to power. "People of Haryana have decided to bring BJP back to power," Modi said.

 

With wrestler Babita Phogat entering into the political 'dangal' as the BJP candidate for the Dadri assembly seat, Modi said daughters of Haryana have proved their mettle in all fields.

"During an informal meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping told me he has seen Dangal movie," Modi said. "Mahre Choree Choroon Say Kam Hey Ke," he said in Haryanvi. Twenty-nine-year-old Babita Phogat became a household name after ''Dangal'' (wrestling ring), a film about the struggle of her father and noted wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat to train her and her sister Geeta Phogat, became a runaway hit.

 

Tags: haryana assembly elections 2019, narendra modi, xi jinping, bjp, congress, article 370
Location: India, Haryana


