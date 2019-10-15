Nation Current Affairs 15 Oct 2019 Bhima Koregaon case: ...
Bhima Koregaon case: SC extends interim protection from arrest to Gautam Navlakha

ANI
Published Oct 15, 2019, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2019, 6:22 pm IST
The lawyer appearing for Maharashtra government, however, objected to granting of any interim protection from arrest to Navlakha.
The apex court had, on October 4, extended the interim protection from arrest to Gautam Navlakha till October 15 in the matter. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the interim protection from arrest to activist Gautam Navlakha by four more weeks in Bhima Koregaon case.

The two-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra allowed him to approach trial court for pre-arrest bail. Navlakha has to apply for pre-arrest bail in the meantime.

 

The apex court had, on October 4, extended the interim protection from arrest to Gautam Navlakha till October 15 in the matter.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice S Ravindra Bhat and a bench of Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy, and BR Gavai had earlier recused themselves from hearing Navlakha's plea seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him in the case.

Navlakha was booked under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including waging a war and sedition. He is accused of having links with banned Naxal groups.

By its recent judgment, the High Court had arrived at the prima facie conclusion that there is sufficient material for the investigation to continue against Navlakha. The High Court had, however, said that the observations made in its order are only prima facie in nature and that they should not influence the trial court's decision in the matter.

The High Court had also extended the interim protection from arrest given to Navlakha giving time to him to approach the Supreme Court.

The Maharashtra government has also filed a caveat petition in the matter seeking to be heard before any orders are passed by the apex court.

 

...
