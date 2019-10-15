Army officers to discuss drone threats

New Delhi: The top army commanders are discussing the emerging threats from drones, increasing retirement age of soldiers and any need for reorganisation of Army in Jammu & Kashmir after the state was bifurcated. The Army Commanders’ conference is being held in the national capital from October 14 to 19.

The conference, an apex level biannual event, is held in April and October every year. The conference facilitates conceptual level deliberations culminating in important policy decisions.

“The conference will discuss re-organisation of Army in Jammu and Kashmir as after October 31 it will be divided into two Union territories,” said sources. Currently, Ladakh comes under the Untied headquarters.

“The commanders will be brainstorming on how Army adjusts its command in the new set-up,” said sources.

The Army commanders will discuss the new emerging threat from drones, especially after these were used to attack two major oil plants in Saudi Arabia last month destroying nearly 50 per cent of the country’s global supply of crude.

The agenda of the conference also includes discussing Human Resource related issues including increasing the retirement age of the soldiers, especially non-combatants.

Currently, soldiers retire at 36-37 years of age after 19 years of service. The conference will discuss whether the retirement age could be enhanced by a few more years to better utilise the services of soldiers.

The modernisation of army, Integrated Battle Groups (IBGs) and use of artificial intelligence are other topics to be taken up for discussion.