search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Vairamuthu denies #MeToo charges, says ready for court battle

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 15, 2018, 1:32 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 1:32 am IST
He also declared readiness to face any court case if filed by the women.
Vairamuthu
 Vairamuthu

Chennai: Nearly a week after singer Chinmayi Sripaada and several other women accused him of sexual harassment, veteran lyricist Vairamuthu on Sunday released a statement on video dismissing the allegations as “utterly false” and made with “ulterior motives”. He also declared readiness to face any court case if filed by the women.

In the short video he released on twitter, Vairamuthu claimed he had collected “unassailable evidence” in his defence and said should anyone choose to go court against him, “I am only waiting to face them (in court)”.  Interestingly, he did not threaten legal action himself.

 

“Allegations levelled against me are totally false, motivated”, said the lyricist, adding that he had in-depth discussions in the past week with senior lawyers and intellectuals on this issue.

Asking people not to judge him, he said, “None should decide if I am a good or a bad person. Let the court decide. I will bow to the court's verdict.”

Shortly after his robust video declaration, Chinmayi delivered a counter punch tweeting: ‘Vairamuthu should take a lie-detector test. Enough said’.

Perhaps Chinmayi was referring to the heap of allegations that had poured in over the last few days about Vairamuthu, even from women now settled abroad recalling their harrowing experiences.  He had responded to the initial onslaught by posting a short tweet on Wednesday saying in Tamil that the “uncivilised act of spreading falsehood about well-known people is becoming fashionable across the country”. He also said in recent times, he was being humiliated repeatedly. “This too is one of those instances. I am not concerned with anything other than the truth. Time will tell the truth”, said that tweet. Meanwhile, over 200 members of the Carnatic music community have come out in a joint statement for ending the “deafening silence”surrounding accounts of sexual harassment and abuse and called for following “due process”through civil

society investigations into the allegations.The statement, which was shared by musician TM Krishna on Twitter, also highlighted that the responsibility of the community is the need of the hour, especially when several names from the Carnatic music scene have been called out in the wake of India's #MeToo movement. “Over the past few days, we have all read many disturbing accounts of sexual harassment, abuse and assault, including from within the Carnatic music community. Many such instances in the past have been brushed under the carpet, subsequently creating a culture of silent complicity”

Tags: vairamuthu, chinmayi sripaada




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nail varnish claiming to be chemical-free may lead to infertility and cancer

They claim to be free of the toxic-trio DnBP, toluene and formaldehyde (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists create 29 mice from eggs of 2 mothers without sperm from male

They said humans can also be created with two women or two men as parents (Photo: AFP)
 

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

Amrita Puri, Sajid Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar.
 

Amazon says India customer base surges during festive sale

Amazon and Flipkart are locked in a battle to dominate an Indian e-commerce market tipped, within a decade, to be worth $200 billion annually, according to Morgan Stanley. (Photo: AFP/ Representational image)
 

WhatsApp hits the road with skits to stamp out fake news in India

WhatsApp’s efforts to battle fake news in India include a limit on forwarded messages in a market where more users pass around messages, photographs and videos than any other.
 

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

'Digby (guide horse) is still a baby and will be two years old in May 2019. His training will take around two more years, so I expect to be able to bring him home to Blackburn once he’s finished his training,' Patel told PTI. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Cops inspect polling stations, gurudwara

After his visit to Gurudwara Barambala, the commissioner interacted with the religious heads and assured that the police would be available 24x7 to attend to the needs of the public. (Representional Image)

Sidhu must get inducted into Pak Cabinet: Sambit Patra

Sambit Patra

Hyderabad: New ways to weed out crooks

If the ex-prisoner says he was asked for a bribe, action is taken within the next 48 hours. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: A dam with unique Siphon Technology

The one-of-its-kind Saralasagar dam located 150km from Hyderabad at Kothapeta. (Photos: Ramchander Pentuker)

Rajasthan: 5 new cases of Zika virus detected today, total 60 test positive

Five new cases of Zika virus were detected in Jaipur on Sunday. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham