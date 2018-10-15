search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

TN govt steps up measures to contain spread of swine flu

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 15, 2018, 5:55 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 6:09 am IST
The State health machinery is getting geared up to tackle any emergency.
Dr Vijaya Baskar claimed that there was no outbreak of the dreaded disease in Tamil Nadu and that it had come from other states.
 Dr Vijaya Baskar claimed that there was no outbreak of the dreaded disease in Tamil Nadu and that it had come from other states.

Chennai: With at least five persons, including four from a family in Palayamkottai town in Tirunelveli district, have been infected with swine flu.  The State health machinery is getting geared up to tackle any emergency.

While admitting the prevalence of swine flu in the State, Health Minister Dr C. Vijaya Baskar said the government has enhanced measures to contain the spread of this influenza.

 

“We have enough stock of medicine to combat swine flu in the State. There is a stock of 12 lakh tablets with the health department meant for patients’ use. And all the government hospitals are well equipped to treat the patients,” Dr Vijaya Baskar informed on Sunday and called upon the people not to panic.

“We have instructed all the regional joint directors and district deputy directors of the health and family welfare department to monitor the cases. At present, there are only four cases admitted in the Tirunelveli government medical college hospital,” he told reporters in Pudukottai.

Of the four who have been admitted, two are doctors: 45-year-old Kalyankumar, doctor at the Tirunelveli government medical college hospital and his wife Dr Pon Kokila. The other two are said to be their relatives.

Dr Vijaya Baskar claimed that there was no outbreak of the dreaded disease in Tamil Nadu and that it had come from other states.

Reports indicated that a farmer Ravichandran of Karur near Tiruchy in the state was admitted to hospital with symptoms of H1N1. Similar cases were said to have been reported in Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Vellore.

According to an official from the health department, people suffering from a mild fever with throat pain should consult a doctor immediately. Those having the symptoms of fever, diarrhoea and jaundice should take adequate precautions, he advised.

Tags: c. vijaya baskar, swine flu
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nail varnish claiming to be chemical-free may lead to infertility and cancer

They claim to be free of the toxic-trio DnBP, toluene and formaldehyde (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists create 29 mice from eggs of 2 mothers without sperm from male

They said humans can also be created with two women or two men as parents (Photo: AFP)
 

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

Amrita Puri, Sajid Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar.
 

Amazon says India customer base surges during festive sale

Amazon and Flipkart are locked in a battle to dominate an Indian e-commerce market tipped, within a decade, to be worth $200 billion annually, according to Morgan Stanley. (Photo: AFP/ Representational image)
 

WhatsApp hits the road with skits to stamp out fake news in India

WhatsApp’s efforts to battle fake news in India include a limit on forwarded messages in a market where more users pass around messages, photographs and videos than any other.
 

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

'Digby (guide horse) is still a baby and will be two years old in May 2019. His training will take around two more years, so I expect to be able to bring him home to Blackburn once he’s finished his training,' Patel told PTI. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mysuru: Lakhs witness colourful ‘Dasara cultural procession’

Folk artistes perform during the ‘Dasara cultural procession’ in Mysuru on Sunday (Photo:KPN)

H D Deve Gowda keen on retaining N Mahesh in son’s cabinet

H.D. Deve Gowda

Don’t panic over H1N1 fever : G Parameshwara

Addressing reporters Dr Parameshwar said, “Within a span of one month there were 200 suspected cases and out of them 90 have been confirmed to be infected by H1N1.

Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for flyover construction

General traffic will be diverted at Amberpet T-Junction to Ali Cafe X-roads, Zinda Tilismath road.(Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Eunuchs’ menace at KPHB metro station

But it is not just during the festive season or opening up of new store, extortion by eunuchs has become a common occurrence here.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham