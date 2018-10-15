Thud! Can’t run marathon in dhoti, Minister G.T. Devegowda

Mysuru: Marathons and half-marathons are not meant for everyone, and definitely not for a 66-year-old minister, already weighed down by the pressure of a hundred Dasara events. Mr G.T. Devegowda learnt this much to his chagrin when he tripped and fell when he tried to run the three km half marathon race meant for senior citizens.

Onlookers felt the minister was off to a flying start as he folded his dhoti upto his knees and ran as fast as he could. But then the unkind dhoti betrayed him and came loose. Not the one to give up so easily, the minister did the unthinkable --he tried to tie his dhoti and keep running and fell flat on the ground much to the amusement of many. He was immediately helped to his feet by fellow runners.

Giving up his 'marathon' effort, Mr Devegowda participated in other events like the Dasara airshow and cultural procession. Speaking to reporters, he chuckled, “with the grace of Goddess Chamundeswari, I am fine. I didn’t even have to go to hospital.”