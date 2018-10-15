search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Probe #MeToo allegations against Akbar, should step down for now: Press bodies

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2018, 8:13 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 8:13 pm IST
Allegations against Akbar have been levelled by several women journalists under social media campaign #MeToo against sexual misconduct.
The Minister of State for External Affairs has denied the allegations and on Monday filed a private criminal defamation complaint against one of the scribes, Priya Ramani. (Photo: File)
 The Minister of State for External Affairs has denied the allegations and on Monday filed a private criminal defamation complaint against one of the scribes, Priya Ramani. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Several media bodies on Monday demanded an "impartial probe" into all allegations of sexual misconduct against Union minister M J Akbar and said he should step down from his post till such an investigation is completed.

Indian Women's Press Corps (IWPC), Press Club of India, Press Association and South Asian Women in Media issued a joint statement saying that Akbar is a "senior functionary of the government and his response should reflect the responsibility that is thus bestowed on him".

 

Allegations against Akbar have been levelled by several women journalists under social media campaign #MeToo against sexual misconduct. The Minister of State for External Affairs has denied the allegations and on Monday filed a private criminal defamation complaint against one of the scribes, Priya Ramani.

"We the undersigned journalist organisations have been deeply concerned over the overwhelming complaints of sexual harassment in the media," the joint statement said.

"We recognise that sexual harassment at workplace is a worrisome reality and that media organisations and managements have been unable to put the systems in place which would have ordinarily addressed complaints of sexual harassment," the statement said. The joint statement said an impartial probe should be conducted "into all the complaints without fear of threat or intimidation to the complainants more so as the accused party is an influential minister in the present government".

"We also feel that in the interests of a fair probe, moral and public propriety, it is only proper and appropriate that the minister step down from his post till as such time the probe is completed," it said.

The statement also alleged that sexual harassment at the workplace is a "pervasive phenomenon" and has "continued with impunity" despite the enactment of a tough law to prevent, prohibit and redress it.

"The inability of women to speak out about such harassment needs serious introspection and redressal. We hope that employers in media organisations and the government will look into this with the seriousness it deserves and not treat the incidents as motivated complaints," it said.

Tags: mj akbar, press club of india, #metoo, priya ramani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

77-year-old claims she has only been drinking 4 cans of Pepsi a day for 64 years

While Jackie can’t tell if she is a caffeine addict, she is 77 now and has survived (Photo: AFP)
 

Production-spec Tata Harrier leaked, bookings open

Pre-launch bookings can be made for a sum of Rs 30,000 through Harrier’s official website or by visiting a nearby Tata Motors dealership.
 

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking: Study

E-cigarette flavours are just as bad for lung inflammation as smoking. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Amidst #MeToo storm, ex-BCCI secy raises question on Johri’s appointment as board CEO

On a day when the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri is facing allegation charges of sexual harassment, former secretary Niranjan Shah has raised his doubts over his appointment. (Photo: AFP)
 

Durga Puja 2018: 5 pandals you must visit in Mumbai

Though the festivities in Kolkata turn into on a grand, larger-than-life experience, Bengalis in Mumbai are not too far behind. (Photo: Debojyoti Sanyal)
 

Video: 5-foot python crashes through ceiling leaving bank staff terrified

It may have come from a nearby bird and flower market (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

MJ Akbar's statement disappointing, ready to fight, says Priya Ramani

'I am deeply disappointed that a Union minister should dismiss the detailed allegations of several women as a political conspiracy,' Ramani said in a statement. (Photo: Priya Ramani | Twitter)

CBI ends search for missing JNU student Najeeb, missing for 2 yrs

Najeeb Ahmad had gone missing from the Mahi-Mandvi hostel of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on October 15, 2016, following a scuffle the previous night with some students allegedly affiliated to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). (Photo: File)

If you aren't in suit-boot, you are not PM Modi's bhai, says Rahul at MP poll rally

On a campaign trail in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, the Congress president again took on PM Modi over the controversial Rafale jet deal and alleged he had close proximity with businessmen like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Anil Ambani. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Minor girl in Delhi lured with pizza offer by landlord’s son, gangraped

The girl's house owner's son offered to buy a pizza for the girl on Friday and took her to a room where three of his friends, who were in an inebriated state, also joined them, a senior police official said. (Representational Image)

Maharashtra man attacked with swords after WhatsApp post, dies

Moin Mehmood Pathan was taken to the government medical college and hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham