search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

PM Modi, Xi Jinping to meet in November in Argentina: Chinese envoy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 15, 2018, 11:48 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 11:50 am IST
PM Modi, Xi Jinping will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China President Xi Jinping will meet in Argentina in November, Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui said. (Photo: File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China President Xi Jinping will meet in Argentina in November, Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China President Xi Jinping will meet in Argentina in November, Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui told at the inauguration of first Joint India-China Training Programme for Afghan Diplomats.

Both world leaders will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the Chinese ambassador to India said.

 

Luo Zhaohui also said that China's state counselor and Foreign Minister will visit India in December to launch first India-China high level people to people exchanges mechanism.

Tags: pm modi, xi jinping
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what Stephen Hawking's final fear was

Hawking, who died aged in March, left a collection of works on “the big questions” to be included in a book which will be published on Tuesday.
 

Find out more: India equal Australia’s record with Test series win vs West Indies

This was India’s third consecutive Test win at home inside three days. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ravi Shastri on Prithvi Shaw: There is a bit of Tendulkar, Sehwag and Lara in him

"He (Prithvi Shaw) is born to play cricket. He has been playing since the age of eight in the maidans of Mumbai. You can see all that hardwork showing. He is a spectator's delight. There is a bit of Sachin there, a bit of Viru in him and when he walks - there is a bit of Lara as well," Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri said. (Photo: AP)
 

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle arrive in Australia for first overseas tour

In this image made from video, Britain's Prince Harry, center right, and his wife Meghan, center left, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, approach a car at an airport in Sydney, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

6 sixes and 12-ball 50! Hazratullah Zazai does a Yuvi in Afghan Premier League; watch

The 20-year-old batsman Hazratullah Zazai blasted left-arm spinner Abdullah Mazari for six sixes in one over on his way to tying the mark for the fastest half-century in T20 cricket. (Photo: Twitter / APLT20official)
 

Durga Puja 2018: Slice of China at Kolkata puja pandal

Five artisans were sent to Yunnan province by the puja committee of B J Block, Salt Lake, a few months ago to learn about the art, culture and way of life of the people there. (Representational Image/ PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of rape of Kerala nun, gets bail

The Kerala High Court grants conditional bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal accused in Kerala nun rape case. (Photo:SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)

'Surname not Hindu': Scientist thrown out of garba in US organised by Gujaratis

Karan Jani, a 29-year-old from Vadodra, who in 2016 had made it to the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory team in the US that discovered the gravitational waves, narrated on Facebook and Twitter how he and his friends were 'thrown out' of the venue by the organisers at Sri Shakti Mandir. (Photo: Facebook | @AstroKPJ)

Gurgaon judge's wife, shot by guard on crowded street, dies; son ‘brain dead’

Additional Sessions Judge Krishan Kant's wife Ritu (45) and son Dhruv (18) had gone for shopping in the Arcadia market Saturday when they were shot by Mahipal. (Screengrab | ANI)

53-yr-old Air India air hostess falls off plane, hospitalised: report

The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route, according to the airline source. (Representational Image)

Fuel prices continue to rise, PM to meet major oil company heads today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 had set a target of reducing India's oil dependence by 10 per cent to 67 per cent (based on import dependence of 77 per cent in 2014-15) by 2022. (Photo: File | AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham