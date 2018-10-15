PM Modi, Xi Jinping to meet in November in Argentina: Chinese envoy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China President Xi Jinping will meet in Argentina in November, Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui said. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China President Xi Jinping will meet in Argentina in November, Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui told at the inauguration of first Joint India-China Training Programme for Afghan Diplomats.

Both world leaders will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit, the Chinese ambassador to India said.

Luo Zhaohui also said that China's state counselor and Foreign Minister will visit India in December to launch first India-China high level people to people exchanges mechanism.