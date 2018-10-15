search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Pakistan army warns India of retaliation

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SHAFQAT ALI
Published Oct 15, 2018, 1:00 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 1:00 am IST
Chief military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said the surgical strike was a myth and India was running lies to discredit Pakistan.
Pak Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor. (Photo: File)
 Pak Military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor. (Photo: File)

Islamabad: Pakistan army has warned that Pakistan will hit back 10 times if India attacked once. Chief military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said the surgical strike was a myth and India was running lies to discredit Pakistan. He warned Pakistan would launch 10 if India launched one surgical strike. “We have the power to retaliate within 10 minutes if any adventure is carried out. There should be no doubt about that,” he asserted.

Speaking to reporters at the Pakistani High Commission in London, he said: “We have our hands full on the eastern and western border; the army is having to maintain the security of the country. Army has its own stringent mechanism of accountability and it’s the most robust and toughest. It happens at various levels and no one is above accountability.”

 

He emphasised that army believed only democracy is the way forward and as an institution, Pakistan army has provided full support to democratic institutions. “We will work to make sure that democracy continues in Pakistan,” said Asif Ghafoor, who is accompanying Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on his visit to the United Kingdom.

Tags: pakistan army, asif ghafoor




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nail varnish claiming to be chemical-free may lead to infertility and cancer

They claim to be free of the toxic-trio DnBP, toluene and formaldehyde (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists create 29 mice from eggs of 2 mothers without sperm from male

They said humans can also be created with two women or two men as parents (Photo: AFP)
 

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

Amrita Puri, Sajid Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar.
 

Amazon says India customer base surges during festive sale

Amazon and Flipkart are locked in a battle to dominate an Indian e-commerce market tipped, within a decade, to be worth $200 billion annually, according to Morgan Stanley. (Photo: AFP/ Representational image)
 

WhatsApp hits the road with skits to stamp out fake news in India

WhatsApp’s efforts to battle fake news in India include a limit on forwarded messages in a market where more users pass around messages, photographs and videos than any other.
 

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

'Digby (guide horse) is still a baby and will be two years old in May 2019. His training will take around two more years, so I expect to be able to bring him home to Blackburn once he’s finished his training,' Patel told PTI. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: A dam with unique Siphon Technology

The one-of-its-kind Saralasagar dam located 150km from Hyderabad at Kothapeta. (Photos: Ramchander Pentuker)

Rajasthan: 5 new cases of Zika virus detected today, total 60 test positive

Five new cases of Zika virus were detected in Jaipur on Sunday. (Representational Image)

Govt to soon honour consistent taxpayers, policy proposal in works

The proposal will be vetted by the Finance Ministry and sent for final approval to the Prime Ministers Office (PMO) before it is cleared by the Union cabinet. (Representational Image)

False and fabricated, will take legal action: MJ Akbar on #MeToo charges

Over a dozen women journalists, who worked with MJ Akbar have accused him of sexual harassment during his days as an editor. (Photo: File)

Telangana: Alarming rise in dengue cases; weather change to blame

In a span of two weeks, 10 dengue cases have already been reported positive this month. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham