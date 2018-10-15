Pakistan army warns India of retaliation

Islamabad: Pakistan army has warned that Pakistan will hit back 10 times if India attacked once. Chief military spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor said the surgical strike was a myth and India was running lies to discredit Pakistan. He warned Pakistan would launch 10 if India launched one surgical strike. “We have the power to retaliate within 10 minutes if any adventure is carried out. There should be no doubt about that,” he asserted.

Speaking to reporters at the Pakistani High Commission in London, he said: “We have our hands full on the eastern and western border; the army is having to maintain the security of the country. Army has its own stringent mechanism of accountability and it’s the most robust and toughest. It happens at various levels and no one is above accountability.”

He emphasised that army believed only democracy is the way forward and as an institution, Pakistan army has provided full support to democratic institutions. “We will work to make sure that democracy continues in Pakistan,” said Asif Ghafoor, who is accompanying Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on his visit to the United Kingdom.