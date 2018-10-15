search on deccanchronicle.com
MJ Akbar has given his version, says BJP after minister rejects #MeToo allegations

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 4:17 pm IST
BJP leaders and spokespersons had so far maintained silence on the issue amid an increasing demand for the minister to quit his position.
The minister of state of External Affairs had Sunday rejected the allegations as “false, fabricated and deeply distressing” and said he was taking appropriate legal action against the accusers. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: In its first comments on the sexual harassment allegations against Union minister MJ Akbar, the BJP said Monday he has given his version on the row and that it is not about whether the party agrees or disagrees with him.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao was asked at a press conference whether the ruling party agrees with Akbar on his statement on the allegations levelled against him by several women.

 

 “It is not about agreeing or disagreeing. He has presented his version,” Rao said.

The minister of state of External Affairs had Sunday rejected the allegations as “false, fabricated and deeply distressing” and said he was taking appropriate legal action against the accusers.

BJP leaders and spokespersons had so far maintained a studied silence on the issue amid an increasing demand for the minister to quit his position.

Some woman Union minister have supported the #MeToo movement, which has encouraged women in different fields to come out with their stories of sexual harassment by men in powerful position over the years.

Tags: mj akbar, #metoo, #metoo india, gvl narasimha rao
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




