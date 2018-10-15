search on deccanchronicle.com
In Jharkhand coal block allocation case, Naveen Jindal, 14 others granted bail

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2018, 1:17 pm IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 1:17 pm IST
Special Judge Bharat Parashar granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount.
 A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to industrialist and Congress leader Naveen Jindal and 14 others, accused of money laundering in a case pertaining to irregularities in the allocation of a Jharkhand coal block.

Besides Naveen Jindal, those granted relief are Jindal Steel and Power Ltd's then adviser Anand Goel, Mumbai's Essar Power Ltd's Executive Vice-Chairman Sushil Kumar Maroo, Nihar Stocks Ltd's Director BSN Suryanarayan, Mumbai-based KE International's Chief Financial Officer Rajeev Aggarwal and Gurgaon-based Green Infra's Vice-President Siddharth Madra.

Those arrayed as accused also include K Ramakrishna Prasad, Rajiv Jain and Gyan Swaroop Garg.

The case filed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertains to the allocation of the Amarkonda Murgadangal coal block in Jharkhand.

Tags: naveen jindal, money laundering case, jharkhand coal block case, pmla
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




