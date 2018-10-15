search on deccanchronicle.com
Filmmaker Nishtha Jain accuses Vinod Dua of sexual harassment

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Oct 15, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 12:58 am IST
Jain also called out Dua for lashing out against actor Akshay Kumar last year for allegedly passing lewd comments against his daughter.
 Vinod Dua

New Delhi: Senior journalist Vinod Dua became the latest from the media industry to be called out for alleged sexual harassment, with filmmaker Nishtha Jain saying he stalked her for several days.

In her Facebook post published Sunday, Jain said Dua, who she had met in 1989 for a job interview, allegedly told her “a lewd sexual joke” before she could even settle down. After she told him the salary she was expecting, he allegedly told her “Tumhari aukat kya hai?” (What is your worth?) Later, Dua would allegedly go on stalking her, and even “slobbered” all over he face on one occasion, she said.

 

“One night as I came down to the parking, he was there. He said, he wanted to talk to me and asked me to enter his car. Assuming that he wanted to apologise for his behaviour, I entered the car but before I could even settle down he began slobbering all over my face. I managed to get out and get into my office car and leave. I spotted him again in the parking in the coming nights (sic),” Jain wrote in her post.

In the post, Jain also called out Dua for lashing out against actor Akshay Kumar last year for allegedly passing lewd comments against his daughter and comedienne Mallika Dua.

Recalling the controversy and slamming Dua for alleged hypoc-risy, Jain said, “When I read about his outrage against Akshay Kumar’s sexist words to his daughter Mallika Dua, I said to myself he’s obviously forgotten that he was no less sexist, no less misogynist, no less creepy a sexual harasser, potential rapist. If he did to me, I’m sure he would have done it to other women.”

Tags: vinod dua, nishtha jain




