Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of rape of Kerala nun, gets bail

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : UMANG SHARMA
Published Oct 15, 2018, 11:27 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 12:01 pm IST
HC has laid down conditions that Bishop Mulakkal should not enter Kerala and should surrender his passport before court.
The Kerala High Court grants conditional bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal accused in Kerala nun rape case. (Photo:SUNOJ NINAN MATHEW)
Kochi: Bishop Franco Mulakkal accused of raping Kerala nun has been granted conditional bail by the Kerala High Court on Monday.

The High Court has laid down the conditions that Bishop Franco Mulakkal should not enter Kerala and should surrender his passport before the court.

 

The bail comes after three weeks of his arrest.

The bishop had approached the high court last month after a magistrate’s court in Pala rejected his bail application, in which he stated that he had been implicated for taking action against the nun.

Bishop Mulakkal is currently under judicial remand in a sub-jail in Pala in Kottayam district.

The police had earlier opposed bail on grounds that the case was still progressing after the arrest of Bishop Malakkal on September 21.

Bishop Mulakkal was arrested after three days of questioning by the Kerala police team over the sexual assault allegations.

The Kerala government had assured the probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) was proceeding in the "right direction" and that justice will be done.

In her complaint in June, a Kerala nun had alleged that she was sexually abused by Franco Mulakkal 13 times between 2014 and 2016 during his visits to a convent in Kottayam.

The nun who wrote to the Vatican earlier had said she was forced to approach the police as church authorities did not act on her repeated complaints against the bishop. However, Bishop Mulakkal has denied the charges.

