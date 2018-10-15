Bengaluru school principal killed in school

The investigation revealed that Nayaka and school administrative staff had called a meeting with one Rajashekar.

Bengaluru: Panic gripped Agrahara Dasrahalli on Sunday morning after an armed, six-member gang hacked to death a 64-year-old school principal in broad daylight on the school premises under Magadi Road police limits.

The deceased, Ranganath Nayaka, a resident of Housing Board Colony near Rajajinagar, was a retired RBI employee, and had started Havanur Public School in 2003 after his retirement.

On Sunday morning, he was sitting in his chamber along with two others and was allegedly discussing a property dispute when the gang attacked him around 10 am.

The police identified four of the assailants as Prasad, Shrinivas, Muniraj alias Babli, and Mahesh.

The investigation revealed that Nayaka and school administrative staff had called a meeting with one Rajashekar. As they were discussing the property issue, the gang barged into his office and attacked him.

Lokesh Gowda, an administration employee, and Yathish, an assistant, who rushed to help him, too were attacked.

Babli, one of the six assailants who attacked Nayaka, was arrested within five hours of the incident.

Soon after the murder, a special team under Magadi Road Police Inspector Hemantha Kumar was formed. On Sunday evening, the team received a tipoff and rushed to arrest the accused near Kirloskar Poultry Road in Mahalaxmi Layout. As soon as the police arrived at the spot, Muniraj alias Babli attacked constables Naveen and Shrinivas with a weapon. To protect his men, Inspector Hemanth Kumar fired three rounds at his leg and injured him, the police said.