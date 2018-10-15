search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Fuel prices continue to rise, PM to meet major oil company heads today

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2018, 8:27 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 8:31 am IST
The meeting, coordinated by NITI Aayog, is likely to focus on challenges posed by volatile oil prices and US sanctions on Iran.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 had set a target of reducing India's oil dependence by 10 per cent to 67 per cent (based on import dependence of 77 per cent in 2014-15) by 2022. (Photo: File | AP)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 had set a target of reducing India's oil dependence by 10 per cent to 67 per cent (based on import dependence of 77 per cent in 2014-15) by 2022. (Photo: File | AP)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Monday brainstorm with chief executives of top global and Indian oil and gas companies on emerging energy scenario, with ripples from US sanctions on Iran and volatile oil prices threatening growth.

The third annual meeting would also deliberate on ways to revive investment in oil and gas exploration and production, official sources said.

 

PM Modi's first meeting was on January 5, 2016 where suggestions for reforming natural gas prices were made. More than a year later, the government allowed higher natural gas price for yet-to-be-produced fields in difficult areas like deep sea.

In the last edition in October 2017, suggestions were made for giving out equity to foreign and private companies in producing oil and gas fields of state-owned ONGC and IOC. But the plan could not go through in view of strong opposition from Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC).

Sources said Saudi Oil Minister Khalid A Al Falih, BP CEO Bob Dudley, Total head Patrick Fouyane, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Vedanta chief Anil Agarwal are expected to attend the meeting Monday.

The meeting, coordinated by the NITI Aayog, is likely to focus on challenges posed by volatile oil prices and the US sanctions on Iran.

The meeting would look at measures to attract investments and steps for making it easier to do business in India.

Sources said reforms initiated in the last four years in the oil and gas sector, including open acreage policy, pricing reforms and liberalised licensing policy, will be showcased and suggestions would be sought on what more can be done to hasten growth.

The government is looking at private investment to raise domestic oil and gas production, which has stagnated for the last few years while fuel demand has been rising by 5-6 per cent annually.

India is dependent on imports to meet 83 per cent of its demand and more than half of its natural gas requirements.

The Prime Minister in 2015 had set a target of reducing India's oil dependence by 10 per cent to 67 per cent (based on import dependence of 77 per cent in 2014-15) by 2022.

Import dependence has only increased since then and the government is now looking for ways to raise domestic output. Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Secretary General Mohammed Barkindo and India's Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan would also attend the meeting, they said.

Also likely to attend the meeting are ONGC Chairman and Managing Director Shashi Shanker, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) Chairman Sanjiv Singh, GAIL India head B C Tripathi, Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) Chairman Mukesh Kumar Suran, Oil India Chairman Utpal Bora and Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) Chairman D Rajkumar.

Tags: pm modi, fuel prices
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Durga Puja 2018: Slice of China at Kolkata puja pandal

Five artisans were sent to Yunnan province by the puja committee of B J Block, Salt Lake, a few months ago to learn about the art, culture and way of life of the people there. (Representational Image/ PTI)
 

High lead exposure causing intellectual disability in Indian children, says study

India's significantly elevated blood lead levels can in part, be attributed to battery smelting, which is poorly regulated in India, researchers said. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nail varnish claiming to be chemical-free may lead to infertility and cancer

They claim to be free of the toxic-trio DnBP, toluene and formaldehyde (Photo: AFP)
 

Scientists create 29 mice from eggs of 2 mothers without sperm from male

They said humans can also be created with two women or two men as parents (Photo: AFP)
 

Amrita surprised about family being 'unaware' about 'creep' Sajid; Farhan, GF react

Amrita Puri, Sajid Khan, Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar.
 

Amazon says India customer base surges during festive sale

Amazon and Flipkart are locked in a battle to dominate an Indian e-commerce market tipped, within a decade, to be worth $200 billion annually, according to Morgan Stanley. (Photo: AFP/ Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mysuru: Lakhs witness colourful ‘Dasara cultural procession’

Folk artistes perform during the ‘Dasara cultural procession’ in Mysuru on Sunday (Photo:KPN)

H D Deve Gowda keen on retaining N Mahesh in son’s cabinet

H.D. Deve Gowda

Don’t panic over H1N1 fever : G Parameshwara

Addressing reporters Dr Parameshwar said, “Within a span of one month there were 200 suspected cases and out of them 90 have been confirmed to be infected by H1N1.

Hyderabad: Traffic curbs for flyover construction

General traffic will be diverted at Amberpet T-Junction to Ali Cafe X-roads, Zinda Tilismath road.(Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Eunuchs’ menace at KPHB metro station

But it is not just during the festive season or opening up of new store, extortion by eunuchs has become a common occurrence here.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham