Abused when I was 15, reveals Sandalwood actor Sangeetha Bhat

Published Oct 15, 2018, 1:26 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 1:26 am IST
The actor said she only wanted everyone to know why she decided to quit the film industry.
Sangeetha Bhat
 Sangeetha Bhat

BENGALURU: In a major revelation till date in Sandalwood, Kannada actress Sangeetha Bhat on Sunday came out with details of her ordeals during her ten-year stint in the industry.

Sangeetha, who acted in movies such as Preethi Geethi Ityadi, Eradane Sala and Dayavittu Gamanisi, said that they are neither wild allegations, nor made to gain sympathy. The actor said she only wanted everyone to know why she decided to quit the film industry.

 

In a three-page letter, she has shared several incidents of sexual misconduct, abuse and harassment, including the one when she was just 15!

She names a casting director, woman hairdresser, popular directors, producers and actors, including a star, in the letter, which she made public on Sunday.
Sangeetha said that she has mentioned just a few of several incidents that have haunted her for years and she finally gathered courage to share them. She said that she was suffering from depression and is still being treated for it.

She said that she had to hide her marriage to save her career and now that she has decided to quit the industry 'for good', she would continue to act in theatre and short-films.

After the revelations, Sangeetha remained unreachable. She requested the media, family and friends to respect her privacy and not to discuss the issue with her further.

