53-yr-old Air India air hostess falls off plane, hospitalised: report

PTI
Published Oct 15, 2018, 8:48 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2018, 8:48 am IST
‘The woman crew member was closing the door for the push back when she fell from the aircraft,’ the source said.
The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route, according to the airline source. (Representational Image)
Mumbai: A 53-year-old air hostess suffered serious injuries after falling off an Air India aircraft which was getting ready for departure for New Delhi from the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, a source said on Monday.

The incident happened on Air India flight AI 864 operating on Mumbai-Delhi route, according to the airline source.

 

"The woman crew member was closing the door for the push back when she fell from the aircraft," the source said.

She has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

Air India spokesperson was not immediately available for comments.

