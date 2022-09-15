Telangana man dies of heart attack after seeing a big monkey inside home

Raju’s wife woke up early in the morning to fetch water from the tap outside their house and forgot to close the door. A while later, a big monkey entered the house. (Photo: AFP)

KARIMNAGAR: A 45-year-old man died of sudden cardiac arrest after seeing a monkey right in front of him in the early hours of Wednesday. This happened as soon as he opened his eyes while waking up from his bed here.

The deceased Rudroju Raju was a resident of Hanuman Nagar and survived by his wife and two sons.

Raju’s wife woke up early in the morning to fetch water from the tap outside their house and forgot to close the door. A while later, a big monkey entered the house. Raju and his two children were sleeping in their beds.

Raju’s wife was the first to get shocked and started screaming. Raju who woke up was shocked to see the monkey right in front of his eyes. He suddenly fell down due to cardiac arrest and became unconscious.

Locals rushed to the house and shifted Raju to a hospital, but the doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

The area is struggling with monkey menace for quite some time, which resulted in the damaging of water pipes, destroying of home nurseries, monkeys’ entry to homes, attacks on children and the elderly and causing injuries to the residents of various housing colonies in the city.

Several complaints had been lodged by the residents with the civic body against this menace.

The civic body roped in monkey catchers and allocated Rs 10 lakh for the purpose. Nearly 1,000 monkeys were released into the forests. Yet, the monkey menace is going on unabated in Karimnagar city.