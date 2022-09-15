Srisailam sees heavy inflows

The dam received 2.79 lakh cusecs of inflows and maintained its water storage level at 213.4 feet with 98.88 per cent and 3.23 lakh outflows towards downstream areas, including for power generation and to the dependent sources of Rayalaseema and Telangana projects. (Photo by arrangement)

ANANTAPUR: The Srisailam dam continues with heavy inflows from upstream areas of the Krishna basin. The dam received 2.79 lakh cusecs of inflows and maintained its water storage level at 213.4 feet with 98.88 per cent and 3.23 lakh outflows towards downstream areas, including for power generation and to the dependent sources of Rayalaseema and Telangana projects.

The Nagarjunasagar dam received 2.73 lakh inflows and 2.80 lakh outflows towards downstream areas.

Even as the Tungabhadra reservoir received the minimum inflows and outflows, the Almatti reservoir was releasing 1.02 lakh outflows towards downstream Karnataka. In addition to Almatti and other sources including from local floods, Srisailam dam has been receiving heavy inflows.

The TB dam was also releasing outflows of around 40,000 cusecs into the river.

Meanwhile, the Bhairavani Thiippa project in Gummagatta mandal in Rayadurgam area also continued to have heavy inflows due to floods in Hagari river. The Gandikota reservoir in Kadapa area received water for full storage and more of the inflows was being released to downstream parts of Mylavaram.