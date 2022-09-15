  
Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2022 Srisailam sees heavy ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Srisailam sees heavy inflows

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 15, 2022, 1:39 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2022, 1:39 am IST
The dam received 2.79 lakh cusecs of inflows and maintained its water storage level at 213.4 feet with 98.88 per cent and 3.23 lakh outflows towards downstream areas, including for power generation and to the dependent sources of Rayalaseema and Telangana projects. (Photo by arrangement)
 The dam received 2.79 lakh cusecs of inflows and maintained its water storage level at 213.4 feet with 98.88 per cent and 3.23 lakh outflows towards downstream areas, including for power generation and to the dependent sources of Rayalaseema and Telangana projects. (Photo by arrangement)

ANANTAPUR: The Srisailam dam continues with heavy inflows from upstream areas of the Krishna basin. The dam received 2.79 lakh cusecs of inflows and maintained its water storage level at 213.4 feet with 98.88 per cent and 3.23 lakh outflows towards downstream areas, including for power generation and to the dependent sources of Rayalaseema and Telangana projects.

The Nagarjunasagar dam received 2.73 lakh inflows and 2.80 lakh outflows towards downstream areas.

Even as the Tungabhadra reservoir received the minimum inflows and outflows, the Almatti reservoir was releasing 1.02 lakh outflows towards downstream Karnataka. In addition to Almatti and other sources including from local floods, Srisailam dam has been receiving heavy inflows. 

The TB dam was also releasing outflows of around 40,000 cusecs into the river.

Meanwhile, the Bhairavani Thiippa project in Gummagatta mandal in Rayadurgam area also continued to have heavy inflows due to floods in Hagari river. The Gandikota reservoir in Kadapa area received water for full storage and more of the inflows was being released to downstream parts of Mylavaram.

...
Tags: srisailam reservoir, nagarjunasagar dam, krishna basin
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

There a massive flow of floodwater into Godavari from Pranahita, Indravati and Taliperu rivers. The situation might continue for another 24 hours. (Photo: DC)

People in 17 villages on alert

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. (DC)

TRS ministers, MLAs to tour Munugode

The colourful Bathukamma saris comprising 240 different designs are mainly made by handloom weavers from Sircilla, Pochampally and Gadwal. (DC File Image)

Bathukamma saris to be distributed as usual in Telangana

Water level became stable at 14.40 feet with discharge of 13.66 lakh cusecs from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. (Image By Arrangement)

Respite as Godavari set to recede with no rainfall in catchment areas



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India has powerful case to be permanent member of UN Security Council: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar interacts with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (PTI Photo)

6 Pak nationals held with drugs worth Rs 200 cr off Gujarat coast

Six Pakistani crew members of the boat were also apprehended. (Representational image: PTI)

India bans export of broken rice with immediate effect

India banned the export of broken rice with immediate effect. (Representational image: PTI)

Order in Gyanvapi case expected Monday, security tightened in Varanasi

Gyanvapi Mosque (PTI file image)

Southern States Zonal Council: TS raises objection over power dues, pending issues

Union Home minister Amit Shah with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin during the meeting of 'Southern Zonal Council' in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->