  
Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2022 Minister Rambabu dar ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Minister Rambabu dares Naidu to join discussion on Polavaram flaws

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 15, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2022, 12:45 am IST
Ambati Rambabu (Photo: ANI)
 Ambati Rambabu (Photo: ANI)

VIJAYAWADA: Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu has dared Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu to end his boycott and attend the assembly’s monsoon session to discuss important issues including the Polavaram project.

“Irreparable damage was caused to the Polavaram project due to the faults of the previous TD government led by Naidu but he is avoiding a discussion in the assembly. While Naidu keeps boycotting the assembly, the TD MLAs are attending the sessions,” the minister said.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Rambabu said the damage to the diaphragm wall was caused by Chandrababu Naidu’ historical mistakes when he was CM. Refuting allegations of  Naidu that the YSRC government was responsible for the damage to the diaphragm wall, the minister challenged Naidu to participate in a discussion on this in the assembly.

He said the Naidu government had claimed it would complete the project by 2018, but dragged the works. “He made a historic mistake by constructing a diaphragm wall without completing the coffer dams and causing a loss of around Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000 crore.”

The minister said the present Amaravati to Arasavalli Padyatra is not a march for the people. “This is a march to create differences between regions. This is a real estate people’s walk. Naidu resorted to a big land scam by laying the foundation for Amaravati capital city project, which turned out to be a big scandal.”

He recalled that retired chief secretary and BJP leader IYR Krishna Rao wrote the book 'Whose capital is Amaravati?', and the book was launched by Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan. “The leaders of the CPI, CPM, Congress etc always stood for decentralization of development but now they are participating in the Amaravati Walkathon and beating the TD drums.”

Rambabu questioned whether there was even a single farmer in the Amaravati Padayatra. He alleged that former minister P Narayana and  his relatives grabbed all the assigned lands from the poor at a low price, and then changed the laws, gave these lands to the government and got prime plots in return.

The capital status of Amaravati has not gone anywhere. It will remain as one of the three capitals. Decentralization is Jagan government’s goal under which Amaravati will continue as Legislative Capital and the rest of regions will also developed to avoid a conflict between the three regions in future, he said.

...
Tags: ambati rambabu, chandrababu naidu, polavaram irrigation project
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

There a massive flow of floodwater into Godavari from Pranahita, Indravati and Taliperu rivers. The situation might continue for another 24 hours. (Photo: DC)

People in 17 villages on alert

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav. (DC)

TRS ministers, MLAs to tour Munugode

The colourful Bathukamma saris comprising 240 different designs are mainly made by handloom weavers from Sircilla, Pochampally and Gadwal. (DC File Image)

Bathukamma saris to be distributed as usual in Telangana

Water level became stable at 14.40 feet with discharge of 13.66 lakh cusecs from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. (Image By Arrangement)

Respite as Godavari set to recede with no rainfall in catchment areas



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India has powerful case to be permanent member of UN Security Council: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar interacts with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, during a meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (PTI Photo)

6 Pak nationals held with drugs worth Rs 200 cr off Gujarat coast

Six Pakistani crew members of the boat were also apprehended. (Representational image: PTI)

India bans export of broken rice with immediate effect

India banned the export of broken rice with immediate effect. (Representational image: PTI)

Order in Gyanvapi case expected Monday, security tightened in Varanasi

Gyanvapi Mosque (PTI file image)

Southern States Zonal Council: TS raises objection over power dues, pending issues

Union Home minister Amit Shah with Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin during the meeting of 'Southern Zonal Council' in Thiruvananthapuram, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->