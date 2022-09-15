  
Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2022 Assam: India-Bhutan ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Assam: India-Bhutan border gates to reopen on Sept 23 post pandemic

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 15, 2022, 11:28 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2022, 11:28 am IST
A file image of India - Bhutan border (Twitter)
 A file image of India - Bhutan border (Twitter)

Kokrajhar (Assam): India-Bhutan border gates at Samdrup Jhongkhar and Gelephu along the Assam frontier will reopen for tourists on September 23 for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak.

A Bhutanese delegation, led by Tashi Penjore, the Himalayan kingdom's Director (law and order) of the Ministry of Home and Cultural Affairs, held a meeting with Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) officials here on Wednesday and announced that the gates will be reopened after a two-and-half-year hiatus.

As the COVID-19 scenario has improved, the Bhutan government has announced the reopening of its borders for trade, commerce and official transit from September 23, provided the pandemic situation does not worsen, Penjore said.

"Over the last two-and-half years, many officials on both sides have changed and we were not able to meet and establish friendship and person-to-person contacts which are essential for people residing along the border areas of the two countries. We look forward to more such visits," he said.

He urged Indian tourists to visit different places in Bhutan after entering the country through the Gelephu and Samdrup Jongkhar gates.

"Earlier, we only issued entry permits through Phuentsholing and Paro but now we have added three additional entry gates for tourists," he said.

A Substantial Development Fund (SDF) will be charged for improving services and infrastructure, besides environmental conservation, he said.

The Bhutan government has planned eco-tourism, bird-watching and other packages for visitors.

A Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been chalked out to facilitate seamless movement of travelers.

He said visitors who intend to halt the night and travel beyond the designated points will be charged Rs 1,200.

The official appealed to the tourists to bring their voter ID cards and other relevant documents while visiting the Himalayan country.

Besides BTC officials, the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri district were also present at the meeting held at the BTC Secretariat here. 

...
Tags: covid 19, india bhutan border, samdrup jhongkhar, gelephu
Location: India, Assam


Latest From Nation

The row over Ramesh’s citizenship has been pending since 2009, after he was elected as MLA of Vemulawada Constituency.(PTI Photo)

TRS MLA’s citizenship case: HC reserves orders

A minor girl was allegedly raped by two youth here who were known to her, police said on Thursday. (Representational image: DC)

Minor girl raped by two youth in Hyderabad

The body has been handed over to his family after a postmortem examination, he added. (Representational image/By arrangement)

Tech student dies by suicide

According to party leaders, the statue depicting a hardworking village woman was popular with the general public, but not the one depicting a wealthy woman decked out in gold jewellery.(Representational DC Image)

Cong. readies Telangana Thalli



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajnath conveys to US counterpart India's concerns over Pakistan's F-16 fleet

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh conveyed to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin India's concerns on providing sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fighter jet fleet (Photo: SANSAD TV/PTI)

Trend of oil exports to India will continue, will strike new trade records: Russia

Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov (ANI)

Five Assam militant outfits to sign accord in Delhi

A tripartite agreement will be signed with the Adivasi miltatn groups in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah (DC File Image)

Hindi not competitor but friend of all regional languages: Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah denounced the

Cyrus Mistry car accident: Mercedes team collects data

Wreackage of the Mercedes car in which businessman and former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling when it met with an accident in Palghar. (PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->