AP assembly session to be stormy as hot topics line up

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published Sep 15, 2022, 12:21 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2022, 12:21 am IST
 The assembly session will begin daily at 9am on Thursday and the legislative council session at 10am. (Photo: Facebook)

VIJAYAWADA: All is set for the AP Assembly session’s start on Thursday. The session is likely to be stormy as the Jagan-led YSRC government has listed, among major topics, a discussion on the ‘distributed development’ concept and is likely to introduce the 3-Capitals bill afresh.

The assembly session will begin daily at 9am on Thursday and the legislative council session at 10am.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is chalking out a plan to deal with problems from Telugu Desam leaders in the assembly session and to expose the opposition’s “failures” in various respects.

Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu will not attend the monsoon session in view of his pledge he would return to the house only after winning the next elections. But Telugu Desam legislators are readying the ammunition to take on the  government and list its failures.

The chief minister would give a presentation on decentralized development and the 3-Capitals plan and likely to introduce the bill afresh in view of the high court intervention in the matter.

According to hints, the government is ready for a broad discussion on the decentralization of governance, administrative reforms, the state’s debts, Investment prospects, growth rate, sand-related issues, Polavaram, liquor policy, education, health sector, housing and women empowerment.

The assembly and council sessions are likely to last five days. Saturday and Sunday are holidays. Meetings would be held again from Monday to Wednesday. The business advisory committee will decide on the number of days for the sessions.

The formation of new districts, measures taken for decentralization of governance through village and ward secretariats and the ongoing administrative reforms would come up for extensive discussions.

The issue of mounting debts of the government will come up for discussion. The ruling party wants to “tell the truth” to the people by strongly rebutting the “misinformation” campaign of the opposition TD.

Further, the ruling side wants to clear the air on industrial investments and expose the “false propaganda” by the opposition.

The state, despite the Covid crisis, achieved the highest double-digit growth in the country the last financial year and this will be explained by the government, including the measures taken to achieve the highest growth rate. “The government will explain the steps being taken in strengthening the public sector educational institutions to enable the children of the poor and ordinary segments to get quality education and join the global competition,” government sources said.

The measures taken to provide better medical care to the people in the villages through erection of 16 new medical colleges, as also trough the health clinics and family doctor concept, along with equipping the government hospitals with facilities will be explained in the assembly.

Further, women empowerment, economic, political and social justice provided to the SC, ST, BC and minorities, the Polavaram, the sand and other issues will dominate discussions in the present session.

