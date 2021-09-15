Two from Telangana bag top ranks in JEE

Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya - from Telangana bagged top ranks in the country in the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE). (Photo: By arrangement)

HYDERABAD: Two students - Komma Sharanya and Joysula Venkata Aditya - from Telangana bagged top ranks in the country in the fourth session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), the results of which were declared by the National Testing Agency late on Tuesday night.

A total of 44 candidates secured 100 percentiles, while 18 shared the top ranks. In Telangana, six students got 100 percentiles.

Speaking to this newspaper, Sharanya, said she would like to establish a start-up of her own in the near future. “I have been preparing for JEE since I was in class eight. But I began seriously studying to crack the exam once I reached my Intermediate. Now that I have finally cracked the exam with flying colours, I wish to do the same in my bachelor’s course as well. The news of getting top rank in the exam was not much of a surprise, as I put in a lot of effort to top the exam,” she said.

Venkat Aditya said, “I am very happy that I have managed to score the first rank. It took a lot of effort on my part to score the first rank. When I heard that I scored the first rank, it was like a dream come true. There is a lot of competition in this exam.”

As a subject, Maths was the toughest exam he had to face, he said. A resident of Nizampet, Venkat Aditya is 17-year-old, and began studying hard for the exam 10 days prior to the exam. “Since I was already preparing for the JEE advanced exam, the exam gave me the opportunity to refresh all my basics,” he said.