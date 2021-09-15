Nation Current Affairs 15 Sep 2021 Telangana cabinet to ...
Telangana cabinet to meet on Sept 16, key issues on agenda

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 15, 2021, 7:07 am IST
Updated Sep 15, 2021, 7:07 am IST
The government is concerned about how to deal with rice stocks of nearly 40 lakh tonnes from the recent rabi season lying in rice mills and godowns
This will be the first meeting in one and a half months. (Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao has convened State Cabinet meeting on September 16 at Pragathi Bhavan, its first meeting in one and a half months.

Issues pertaining to regulatory farming to restrict paddy cultivation in the wake of FCI's policy not to purchase boiled rice, convening the monsoon session of the Legislature next week, job notifications to fill 50,000 vacancies, Dalit Bandhu scheme are on agenda, according to official sources.

 

The government is concerned about how to deal with rice stocks of nearly 40 lakh tonnes from the recent rabi season lying in rice mills and godowns, and the expected arrival of 1.4 lakh tonnes of paddy that will start coming in at the end of the month.

The long-pending job notifications is expected to be cleared by the cabinet. In fact, the CM announced filling of 50,000 job vacancies in December
2020.

This issue came up in the cabinet meetings held in July and August this year but approval was not given as there was no clarity on exact number of vacancies. Finance minister T.Harish Rao-led committee has submitted a report to CM on existing vacancies in August second week.

 

The report will be discussed and likely to be approved in the meeting.

The government needs to convene Assembly session before September 26
as the six-month gap between two sessions ends.

The Budget session ended on March 26 and as per Constitutional norms, there should not be a gap of more than six months between two sessions.

The cabinet will decide the date for commencement of Assembly session expected from September 22.

This apart, the government has recently decided to extend Dalit Bandhu scheme to four more mandals in five more Assembly constituencies. The cabinet will accord approval to extension and sanction of additional funds for Dalit Bandhu.

 

